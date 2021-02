Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 434 M 522 M 522 M Net income 2020 23,2 M 28,0 M 28,0 M Net cash 2020 90,0 M 108 M 108 M P/E ratio 2020 35,3x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 807 M 971 M 973 M EV / Sales 2020 1,65x EV / Sales 2021 1,42x Nbr of Employees 1 436 Free-Float 49,9% Chart WESTWING GROUP AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends WESTWING GROUP AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 40,33 € Last Close Price 40,17 € Spread / Highest target 2,07% Spread / Average Target 0,41% Spread / Lowest Target -0,42% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Stefan Smalla Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Säuberlich Chief Financial Officer Christoph Barchewitz Chairman-Supervisory Board Antonella Mei-Pochtler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Michael Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) WESTWING GROUP AG 21.30% 971 AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.92% 1 688 025 JD.COM, INC. 9.94% 149 780 WAYFAIR INC. 28.12% 29 780 ETSY, INC. 29.91% 29 142 MONOTARO CO., LTD. 10.86% 13 708