    WEW   DE000A2N4H07

WESTWING GROUP AG

(WEW)
Westwing Group AG: Correction of a release from 16/08/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/18/2021 | 04:30am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Westwing Group AG
Westwing Group AG: Correction of a release from 16/08/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.08.2021 / 10:29
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Westwing Group AG
Street: Moosacher Straße 88
Postal code: 80809
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900BN8B4KAHILIX84

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Summit Partners Europe, Ltd.
City of registered office, country: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Apr 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.96 % 0.00 % 4.96 % 20740809
Previous notification 6.89 % 0.00 % 6.89 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2N4H07 0 1028181 0.00 % 4.96 %
Total 1028181 4.96 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Summit Partners Europe, Ltd. % % %
Summit Partners Europe, L.P. % % %
Summit Partners Europe Private Equity Fund, L.P. % % %
Summit RKT EURO Ltd. % % %
Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l. 4.96 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 Aug 2021


18.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1227249  18.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227249&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
