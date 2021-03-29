DGAP-Ad-hoc: Westwing Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Westwing Group AG: FY 2021 - Westwing expects revenue of EUR 510-550 million and EUR 42-55 million Adj EBITDA



29-March-2021 / 18:46 CET/CEST

Munich, March 29, 2021 // Westwing Group AG publishes its guidance for FY 2021, which is above current market expectations due to an extraordinarily strong start into the year.



Based on preliminary estimates, Westwing expects Q1 2021 revenue growth of c. 100% compared to Q1 2020. Q1 2021 Adj EBITDA margin is expected to be around 14-15%.



Given this strong performance in Q1 2021, Westwing now expects to grow FY 2021 revenues to EUR 510-550 million at 18-27% growth rate. Furthermore, Westwing expects to continue to grow profitably with an Adj EBITDA of EUR 42-55 million at 8-10% Adj EBITDA margin in FY 2021.



The average of the analysts' consensus for FY 2021, surveyed by the Company as of March 29, 2021, was EUR 490 million for revenue and EUR 34 million for Adj EBITDA (6.9% Adj EBITDA margin).



In FY 2020, Westwing achieved a revenue of EUR 433 million, accelerating its growth to 62% year-over-year. Moreover, Westwing realized strong profitability of EUR 50 million Adj EBITDA corresponding to an Adj EBITDA margin of 11.5% for FY 2020.



Westwing will publish its Annual Report for FY 2020 and will provide further comments on the FY 2021 guidance on March 30, 2021, at 08:00 am CEST.



Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measure "Adjusted EBITDA", Westwing refers to the corresponding definitions in its Annual Report 2019, which has been published on the Company's website.



Contact

Lorenz Erik Wittjen

General Counsel

ir@westwing.de



