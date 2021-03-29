Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Westwing Group AG    WEW   DE000A2N4H07

WESTWING GROUP AG

(WEW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westwing Group AG: FY 2021 - Westwing expects revenue of EUR 510-550 million and EUR 42-55 million Adj EBITDA

03/29/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Westwing Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Westwing Group AG: FY 2021 - Westwing expects revenue of EUR 510-550 million and EUR 42-55 million Adj EBITDA

29-March-2021 / 18:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, March 29, 2021 // Westwing Group AG publishes its guidance for FY 2021, which is above current market expectations due to an extraordinarily strong start into the year. 

Based on preliminary estimates, Westwing expects Q1 2021 revenue growth of c. 100% compared to Q1 2020. Q1 2021 Adj EBITDA margin is expected to be around 14-15%.

Given this strong performance in Q1 2021, Westwing now expects to grow FY 2021 revenues to EUR 510-550 million at 18-27% growth rate. Furthermore, Westwing expects to continue to grow profitably with an Adj EBITDA of EUR 42-55 million at 8-10% Adj EBITDA margin in FY 2021.

The average of the analysts' consensus for FY 2021, surveyed by the Company as of March 29, 2021, was EUR 490 million for revenue and EUR 34 million for Adj EBITDA (6.9% Adj EBITDA margin).

In FY 2020, Westwing achieved a revenue of EUR 433 million, accelerating its growth to 62% year-over-year. Moreover, Westwing realized strong profitability of EUR 50 million Adj EBITDA corresponding to an Adj EBITDA margin of 11.5% for FY 2020.

Westwing will publish its Annual Report for FY 2020 and will provide further comments on the FY 2021 guidance on March 30, 2021, at 08:00 am CEST. 

Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measure "Adjusted EBITDA", Westwing refers to the corresponding definitions in its Annual Report 2019, which has been published on the Company's website.

Contact
Lorenz Erik Wittjen
General Counsel
ir@westwing.de

Disclaimer
Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in this press release due to a number of factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, inefficient processes at fulfilment centres, inaccurate personnel and capacity forecasts for fulfilment centres, hazardous material / conditions in production with regard to private labels, lack of innovation capabilities, inadequate data security, lack of market knowledge, risk of strike and changes in competition levels

29-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 550 544 377
Fax: +49 (89) 550 544 445
Internet: www.westwing.com
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07
WKN: A2N4H0
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1179404

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1179404  29-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1179404&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about WESTWING GROUP AG
12:49pWESTWING GROUP AG : FY 2021 - Westwing expects revenue of EUR 510-550 million an..
EQ
02/19WESTWING GROUP AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
02/19WESTWING  : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/11WESTWING  : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/08WESTWING  : Receives a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
01/20WESTWING  : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
01/19WESTWING  : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/18WESTWING  : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/15WESTWING  : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
01/14WESTWING GROUP AG TRADING UPDATE : FY 2020 GMV growing to EUR 502m; Q4 y-o-y gro..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 434 M 511 M 511 M
Net income 2020 23,2 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
Net cash 2020 90,0 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 740 M 872 M 871 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 436
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart WESTWING GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Westwing Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTWING GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 45,33 €
Last Close Price 36,80 €
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Smalla Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Säuberlich Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Barchewitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antonella Mei-Pochtler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTWING GROUP AG11.11%773
AMAZON.COM, INC.-6.29%1 551 825
JD.COM, INC.-6.63%132 100
WAYFAIR INC.52.20%33 563
ETSY, INC.13.72%28 138
ALLEGRO.EU SA-37.72%16 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ