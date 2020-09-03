Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Westwing Group AG    WEW   DE000A2N4H07

WESTWING GROUP AG

(WEW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Westwing Group AG: Updated guidance for the FY 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Westwing Group AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Westwing Group AG: Updated guidance for the FY 2020

03-Sep-2020 / 18:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, September 3, 2020 // Westwing Group AG ("Westwing") increases its guidance for the full year 2020.

For the third quarter of 2020, Westwing has so far experienced a substantially more favorable development than expected. Despite lock-down measures being eased, growth continued to be on an elevated level with Q3-to-date GMV growth of c. 55% compared to the same period in the previous year. We continuously see this growth driven by increased demand from our existing customers as well as ongoing strong new customer acquisition across the company's entire country portfolio. 

Consequently, Westwing increases its full year 2020 revenue growth guidance to between 40% and 50% compared to the full year 2019 (previously between 25% and 35%). Given this higher growth guidance and its subsequent scale effects as well as ongoing strong contribution margin, Westwing also increases its full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to between 6% and 8% (previously between 3% and 5%).

Westwing will publish its financial statements for the third quarter of 2020 on November 10, 2020. Regarding the exact definition of the alternative performance measures, GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) and Adjusted EBITDA, the company refers to the corresponding definitions in its Annual Report 2019, which has been published on the company's website.

Contact
Lorenz Erik Wittjen
General Counsel
ir@westwing.de

03-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 550 544 377
Internet: www.westwing.com
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07
WKN: A2N4H0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1127363

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1127363  03-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1127363&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WESTWING GROUP AG
01:05pWESTWING GROUP AG : Updated guidance for the FY 2020
EQ
08/13WESTWING : reports very strong Q2 2020 results based on accelerated shift to eCo..
EQ
07/24WESTWING GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
07/16WESTWING GROUP AG : Preliminary indications for Q2 2020 results and updated guid..
EQ
07/15WESTWING GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
07/10WESTWING GROUP AG : Correction of a release from 08/07/2020 according to Article..
EQ
07/08WESTWING GROUP AG : Correction of a release from 07/07/2020 according to Article..
EQ
07/07WESTWING GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
06/17WESTWING GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
05/25WESTWING GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 370 M 439 M 439 M
Net income 2020 0,30 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net cash 2020 72,0 M 85,2 M 85,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 61,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 338 M 400 M 400 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 382
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart WESTWING GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Westwing Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTWING GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,33 €
Last Close Price 16,91 €
Spread / Highest target 65,6%
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Smalla Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Barchewitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Säuberlich Chief Financial Officer
Antonella Mei-Pochtler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTWING GROUP AG375.52%400
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.29.29%23 608
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.19.91%6 872
RH59.64%6 479
DUNELM GROUP PLC30.88%4 069
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-28.12%1 543
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group