Westwing Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
01.04.2021 / 12:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Christoph
|Last name(s):
|Barchewitz
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2N4H07
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|40.04 EUR
|200200.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|40.04 EUR
|200200 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|Sales 2021
526 M
617 M
617 M
|Net income 2021
6,70 M
7,86 M
7,86 M
|Net cash 2021
113 M
133 M
133 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|65,6x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
800 M
939 M
939 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,31x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,10x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 436
|Free-Float
|49,8%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends WESTWING GROUP AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
49,00 €
|Last Close Price
39,39 €
|Spread / Highest target
42,2%
|Spread / Average Target
24,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
14,3%