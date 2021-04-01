Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Westwing Group AG    WEW   DE000A2N4H07

WESTWING GROUP AG

(WEW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/01 07:08:06 am
41.37 EUR   +5.04%
06:04aWESTWING GROUP AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/31WESTWING  : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/31WESTWING  : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westwing Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/01/2021 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.04.2021 / 12:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Barchewitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Westwing Group AG

b) LEI
529900BN8B4KAHILIX84 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.04 EUR 200200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.04 EUR 200200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-31; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65249  01.04.2021 


© EQS 2021
All news about WESTWING GROUP AG
06:04aWESTWING GROUP AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
03/31WESTWING  : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/31WESTWING  : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/30WESTWING  : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/30WESTWING  : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/30WESTWING  : Annual Report 2020 (PDF)
PU
03/30PRESS RELEASE  : Westwing reports strong 2020 results: EUR 433 million revenue a..
DJ
03/30WESTWING REPORTS STRONG 2020 RESULTS : EUR 433 million revenue at 62% growth an..
EQ
03/29WESTWING GROUP AG : FY 2021 - Westwing expects revenue of EUR 510-550 million an..
EQ
02/19WESTWING GROUP AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 526 M 617 M 617 M
Net income 2021 6,70 M 7,86 M 7,86 M
Net cash 2021 113 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 800 M 939 M 939 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 436
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart WESTWING GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Westwing Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTWING GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 49,00 €
Last Close Price 39,39 €
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Smalla Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Säuberlich Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Barchewitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antonella Mei-Pochtler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTWING GROUP AG18.93%939
AMAZON.COM, INC.-6.19%1 538 536
JD.COM, INC.-4.06%128 795
WAYFAIR INC.39.39%32 880
ETSY, INC.13.36%25 067
ALLEGRO.EU SA-34.39%14 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ