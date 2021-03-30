Westwing : Annual Report 2020 (PDF)

Westwing at a glance

EUR 433m Operate in a EUR of revenue in 2020 115 bn 11.5 % market in our geographies Adjusted EBITDA margin in 2020 Founded in 2011 Present in 79 % 11 of orders come from our repeat customers countries across Europe WESTWING GROUP AG

TO INSPIRE AND MAKE EVERY HOME A BEAUTIFUL HOME

We are the leader in inspiration-based eCommerce. Since our founding in 2011 our strategy has always been to inspire our customers by providing them with a daily interior magazine with the unique opportunity to discover and instantly shop their favorite Home and Living pieces.

This unique shopping experience distinguishes us from typical Home and Living eCommerce, which is usually search based. Our site is beautiful and ﬁlled with tons of fresh daily inspiration, giving our customers a reason to come back to us every day.

BUSINESS MODEL

Westwing is a company that oﬀers Home & Living for everyone. We are a shoppable magazine for daily inspiration on Home & Living.

We run an integrated platform that combines daily inspiration and interior shopping.

Each part of our business model has its own function:

DAILY THEMESOWN LABEL & PRIVATE LABELPERMANENT ASSORTMENT We combine inspiration and shopping in daily themes on our Westwing sites and apps, announced every morning with a gorgeous newsletter Our own products provide the best designs at great quality and aﬀordable prices to our customers In our permanent assort-ment, WestwingNow, we provide the bestsellers and all of our Own & Private Label products with fast delivery and organized in fully shoppable looks

WESTWING GROUP AG