WESTWING GROUP AG

WESTWING GROUP AG

(WEW)
Westwing : Annual Report 2020 (PDF)

03/30/2021 | 02:07am EDT
Westwing at a glance

EUR

433m

Operate in a EUR

of revenue in 2020

115 bn

11.5 %

market in our geographies

Adjusted EBITDA margin in 2020

Founded in

2011

Present in

79 %

11

of orders come from

our repeat customers

countries across Europe

WESTWING GROUP AG

TO INSPIRE AND MAKE EVERY HOME A BEAUTIFUL HOME

We are the leader in inspiration-based eCommerce. Since our founding in 2011 our strategy has always been to inspire our customers by providing them with a daily interior magazine with the unique opportunity to discover and instantly shop their favorite Home and Living pieces.

This unique shopping experience distinguishes us from typical Home and Living eCommerce, which is usually search based. Our site is beautiful and ﬁlled with tons of fresh daily inspiration, giving our customers a reason to come back to us every day.

BUSINESS MODEL

Westwing is a company that oﬀers Home & Living for everyone. We are a shoppable magazine for daily inspiration on Home & Living.

We run an integrated platform that combines daily inspiration and interior shopping.

Each part of our business model has its own function:

DAILY THEMESOWN LABEL & PRIVATE LABELPERMANENT ASSORTMENT

We combine inspiration and shopping in daily themes on our Westwing sites and apps, announced every morning with a gorgeous newsletter

Our own products provide the best designs at great quality and aﬀordable prices to our customers

In our permanent assort-ment, WestwingNow, we provide the bestsellers and all of our Own & Private Label products with fast delivery and organized in fully shoppable looks

WESTWING GROUP AG

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Westwing Group AG published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 06:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 434 M 510 M 510 M
Net income 2020 23,2 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net cash 2020 90,0 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 715 M 841 M 841 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 436
Free-Float 49,8%
Technical analysis trends WESTWING GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 45,33 €
Last Close Price 35,55 €
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Smalla Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Säuberlich Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Barchewitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antonella Mei-Pochtler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTWING GROUP AG7.35%773
AMAZON.COM, INC.-6.29%1 551 825
JD.COM, INC.-6.63%132 100
WAYFAIR INC.52.20%33 563
ETSY, INC.13.72%28 138
ALLEGRO.EU SA-37.72%16 931
