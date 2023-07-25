EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Westwing Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Westwing Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/German/3100/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/3100/reports.html

Language:English
Company:Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet:www.westwing.com

 
