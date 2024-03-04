AFR: Westwing Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
March 04, 2024 at 08:12 am EST
Westwing Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/German/3100/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/3100/reports.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/German/3100/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/3100/reports.html
Westwing Group SE is a Germany-based company specializing in the home and living e-commerce sector. The Company offers a broad range of home products, which include home decor products, home accessories, textiles and rugs, and large and small furniture, such as living and dining furniture, upholstery, and bedroom furniture, as well as kitchen and dining, lighting, and other products under own private label and third-party brands. It cooperates with more than 500 partners, including designer brands, manufacturers, and suppliers, such as KitchenAid, Flos, Nespresso, jankurtz, Jonathan Adler, hessnatur, among others. The Company is active in 11 European countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Slovakia.