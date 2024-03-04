EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Westwing Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Westwing Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/German/3100/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/3100/reports.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/German/3100/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/3100/reports.html

Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
