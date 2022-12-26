CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

In the period from December 19, 2022 up to and including December 23, 2022, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 11,772 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 24, 2022 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 28, 2022.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from December 19, 2022 up to and including December 23, 2022 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) December 19, 2022 3,163 8.5519 December 20, 2022 2,396 8.6715 December 21, 2022 2,856 8.8347 December 22, 2022 1,801 8.8509 December 23, 2022 1,556 8.8976 In total 11,772 8.7363

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 28, 2022 up to and including December 23, 2022 thus amounts to 49,865 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2500/share-buy-back-2022.html

Munich, December 26, 2022

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board