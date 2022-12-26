CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
12/26/2022 | 04:10am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 4. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
26.12.2022 / 10:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from December 19, 2022 up to and including December 23, 2022, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 11,772 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 24, 2022 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 28, 2022.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from December 19, 2022 up to and including December 23, 2022 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
December 19, 2022
3,163
8.5519
December 20, 2022
2,396
8.6715
December 21, 2022
2,856
8.8347
December 22, 2022
1,801
8.8509
December 23, 2022
1,556
8.8976
In total
11,772
8.7363
The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 28, 2022 up to and including December 23, 2022 thus amounts to 49,865 shares.
The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).