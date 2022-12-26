Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Westwing Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEW   DE000A2N4H07

WESTWING GROUP SE

(WEW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-12-23 am EST
8.665 EUR   -1.81%
04:10aCms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/19Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/12Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

12/26/2022 | 04:10am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 4. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

26.12.2022 / 10:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from December 19, 2022 up to and including December 23, 2022, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 11,772 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 24, 2022 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 28, 2022.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from December 19, 2022 up to and including December 23, 2022 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
December 19, 2022 3,163 8.5519
December 20, 2022 2,396 8.6715
December 21, 2022 2,856 8.8347
December 22, 2022 1,801 8.8509
December 23, 2022 1,556 8.8976
In total 11,772 8.7363

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 28, 2022 up to and including December 23, 2022 thus amounts to 49,865 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2500/share-buy-back-2022.html

Munich, December 26, 2022

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board

 


26.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1521719  26.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521719&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
