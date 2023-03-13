Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Westwing Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEW   DE000A2N4H07

WESTWING GROUP SE

(WEW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:10:06 2023-03-13 am EDT
8.355 EUR   -3.02%
06:20aCms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/06Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/27Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

03/13/2023 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 15. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

13.03.2023 / 11:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from March 6, 2023 up to and including March 10, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 16,347 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 24, 2022 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 28, 2022.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from March 6, 2023 up to and including March 10, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
March 6, 2023 1,997 8.4401
March 7, 2023 3,500 8.7695
March 8, 2023 3,230 8.7645
March 9, 2023 3,760 8.6863
March 10, 2023 3,860 8.4779
In total 16,347 8.6403

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 28, 2022 up to and including March 10, 2023 thus amounts to 184,683 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2500/share-buy-back-2022.html

 

Munich, March 13, 2023

 

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board

 


13.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1580909  13.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1580909&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about WESTWING GROUP SE
06:20aCms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/06Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/27Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/20Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/13Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/06Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/30Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/25Westwing Group Names Successor as CFO Plans March-End Exit
MT
01/25Westwing Group Se : Sebastian Westrich will become new CFO of Westwing Group SE
EQ
01/23Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTWING GROUP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 428 M 456 M 456 M
Net income 2022 -26,7 M -28,4 M -28,4 M
Net cash 2022 39,5 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 177 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 975
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart WESTWING GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Westwing Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTWING GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,62 €
Average target price 11,70 €
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Hoerning Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Säuberlich Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Barchewitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antonella Mei-Pochtler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTWING GROUP SE-10.26%189
AMAZON.COM, INC.8.01%929 734
JD.COM, INC.-27.90%63 457
COUPANG, INC.-9.65%23 580
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.46%21 836
ETSY, INC.-11.52%13 210