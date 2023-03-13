CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
03/13/2023 | 06:20am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 15. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
13.03.2023 / 11:18 CET/CEST
In the period from March 6, 2023 up to and including March 10, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 16,347 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 24, 2022 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 28, 2022.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from March 6, 2023 up to and including March 10, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
March 6, 2023
1,997
8.4401
March 7, 2023
3,500
8.7695
March 8, 2023
3,230
8.7645
March 9, 2023
3,760
8.6863
March 10, 2023
3,860
8.4779
In total
16,347
8.6403
The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 28, 2022 up to and including March 10, 2023 thus amounts to 184,683 shares.
The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).