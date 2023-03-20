CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
03/20/2023 | 06:43am EDT
Westwing Group SE
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 16. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
20.03.2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST
In the period from March 13, 2023 up to and including March 17, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 18,143 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 24, 2022 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 28, 2022.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from March 13, 2023 up to and including March 17, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
March 13, 2023
3,990
8.3702
March 14, 2023
2,624
8.2659
March 15, 2023
3,617
8.4166
March 16, 2023
3,812
8.3888
March 17, 2023
4,100
8.3748
In total
18,143
8.3693
The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 28, 2022 up to and including March 17, 2023 thus amounts to 202,826 shares.
The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).