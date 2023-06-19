Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Westwing Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEW   DE000A2N4H07

WESTWING GROUP SE

(WEW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:25:22 2023-06-19 am EDT
9.110 EUR   -1.30%
06:27aCms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/12Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/06Westwing Group Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

06/19/2023 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 8. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

19.06.2023 / 12:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from June 12, 2023 up to and including June 16, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 10,932 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on April 24, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on April 26, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from June 12, 2023 up to and including June 16, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
June 12, 2023 2,516 9.1922
June 13, 2023 2,404 9.1729
June 14, 2023 1,498 9.1913
June 15, 2023 1,877 9.2900
June 16, 2023 2,637 9.3066
In total 10,932 9.2322

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from April 26, 2023 up to and including June 16, 2023 thus amounts to 96,427 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2500/share-buy-back-2022.html

 

Munich, June 19, 2023

 

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board

 


19.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1660229  19.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660229&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about WESTWING GROUP SE
06:27aCms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/12Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/06Westwing Group Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
06/06Westwing Group Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
06/06Westwing Group Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
06/06Westwing Group Se : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares accord..
EQ
06/05Westwing Group Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
06/05Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/29Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/22Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTWING GROUP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 433 M 473 M 473 M
Net income 2023 -15,7 M -17,2 M -17,2 M
Net cash 2023 41,9 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 -12,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 188 M 205 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 657
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart WESTWING GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Westwing Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTWING GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,23 €
Average target price 10,17 €
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Hoerning Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Barchewitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antonella Mei-Pochtler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Mareike Waechter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTWING GROUP SE-3.85%205
AMAZON.COM, INC.49.39%1 287 572
JD.COM, INC.-29.00%62 425
COUPANG, INC.17.47%30 739
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.62%22 161
ETSY, INC.-21.02%11 669
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer