CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
06/19/2023 | 06:27am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 8. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
19.06.2023 / 12:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from June 12, 2023 up to and including June 16, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 10,932 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on April 24, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on April 26, 2023.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from June 12, 2023 up to and including June 16, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
June 12, 2023
2,516
9.1922
June 13, 2023
2,404
9.1729
June 14, 2023
1,498
9.1913
June 15, 2023
1,877
9.2900
June 16, 2023
2,637
9.3066
In total
10,932
9.2322
The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from April 26, 2023 up to and including June 16, 2023 thus amounts to 96,427 shares.
The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).