In the period from June 19, 2023 up to and including June 23, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 8,800 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on April 24, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on April 26, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from June 19, 2023 up to and including June 23, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) June 19, 2023 170 9.1500 June 20, 2023 1,934 9.1350 June 21, 2023 2,800 8.9725 June 22, 2023 1,800 8.7297 June 23, 2023 2,096 8.8807 In total 8,800 8.9401

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from April 26, 2023 up to and including June 23, 2023 thus amounts to 105,227 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2500/share-buy-back-2022.html

