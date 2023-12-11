CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
December 11, 2023 at 09:43 am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 2. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
11.12.2023 / 15:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from December 4, 2023 up to and including December 8, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 12,642 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 22, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 27, 2023.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from December 4, 2023 up to and including December 8, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
December 4, 2023
2,770
8.9706
December 5, 2023
3,000
8.9663
December 6, 2023
2,200
8.9144
December 7, 2023
2,122
8.9040
December 8, 2023
2,550
8.9450
In total
12,642
8.9434
The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 27, 2023 up to and including December 8, 2023 thus amounts to 22,432 shares.
The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2700/share-buy-back-2023_ii.html.
Munich, December 11, 2023
Westwing Group SE
The Management Board
Westwing Group SE is a Germany-based company specializing in the home and living e-commerce sector. The Company offers a broad range of home products, which include home decor products, home accessories, textiles and rugs, and large and small furniture, such as living and dining furniture, upholstery, and bedroom furniture, as well as kitchen and dining, lighting, and other products under own private label and third-party brands. It cooperates with more than 500 partners, including designer brands, manufacturers, and suppliers, such as KitchenAid, Flos, Nespresso, jankurtz, Jonathan Adler, hessnatur, among others. The Company is active in 11 European countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Slovakia.