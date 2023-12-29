EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 5. Interim Announcement

Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information



29.12.2023 / 15:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from December 25, 2023 up to and including December 29, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 3,556 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 22, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 27, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from December 25, 2023 up to and including December 29, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) December 25, 2023 - - December 26, 2023 - - December 27, 2023 1,764 8.5504 December 28, 2023 1,523 8.4879 December 29, 2023 269 8.6451 In total 3,556 8.5308

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 27, 2023 up to and including December 29, 2023 thus amounts to 46,070 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2700/share-buy-back-2023_ii.html.

Munich, December 29, 2023

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board