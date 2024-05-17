Market Closed -
DD: Westwing Group SE: Dr. Andreas Hoerning, buy
May 17, 2024 at 01:17 pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.05.2024 / 19:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
Dr. First name:
Andreas Last name(s):
Hoerning 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share ISIN:
DE000A2N4H07
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) 8.24 EUR
6674.40 EUR 8.24 EUR
6674.40 EUR 8.30 EUR
8300.00 EUR 8.42 EUR
8420.00 EUR 8.68 EUR
38018.40 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume 8.5109 EUR
68087.2000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany Internet:
www.westwing.com
End of News
EQS News Service
91683 17.05.2024 CET/CEST
Westwing Group SE is a Germany-based company specializing in the home and living e-commerce sector. The Company offers a broad range of home products, which include home decor products, home accessories, textiles and rugs, and large and small furniture, such as living and dining furniture, upholstery, and bedroom furniture, as well as kitchen and dining, lighting, and other products under own private label and third-party brands. It cooperates with more than 500 partners, including designer brands, manufacturers, and suppliers, such as KitchenAid, Flos, Nespresso, jankurtz, Jonathan Adler, hessnatur, among others. The Company is active in 11 European countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Slovakia.
