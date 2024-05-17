Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.05.2024 / 19:15 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Hoerning

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Westwing Group SE

b) LEI
529900BN8B4KAHILIX84 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.24 EUR 6674.40 EUR
8.24 EUR 6674.40 EUR
8.30 EUR 8300.00 EUR
8.42 EUR 8420.00 EUR
8.68 EUR 38018.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.5109 EUR 68087.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
