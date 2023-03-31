Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Westwing Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEW   DE000A2N4H07

WESTWING GROUP SE

(WEW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:54:14 2023-03-31 pm EDT
7.735 EUR   +0.59%
12:56pDd : Westwing Group SE: Dr. Andreas Hoerning, buy
EQ
12:54pDd : Westwing Group SE: Sebastian Säuberlich, buy
EQ
12:18pCms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Westwing Group SE: Sebastian Säuberlich, buy

03/31/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.03.2023 / 18:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Säuberlich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Westwing Group SE

b) LEI
529900BN8B4KAHILIX84 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.77 EUR 10504.04 EUR
7.845 EUR 15.69 EUR
7.775 EUR 7355.15 EUR
7.84 EUR 1568.00 EUR
7.835 EUR 6087.80 EUR
7.7 EUR 1717.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.785 EUR 27248.78 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


31.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

82221  31.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598811&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about WESTWING GROUP SE
12:56pDd : Westwing Group SE: Dr. Andreas Hoerning, buy
EQ
12:54pDd : Westwing Group SE: Sebastian Säuberlich, buy
EQ
12:18pCms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:09pCms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/30Westwing : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
03/30Transcript : Westwing Group SE, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2023
CI
03/30Westwing reported positive Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow for the fourth quarter 20..
EQ
03/27Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/20Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/13Cms : Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTWING GROUP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 430 M 469 M 469 M
Net income 2022 -27,0 M -29,4 M -29,4 M
Net cash 2022 28,0 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,02x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 158 M 173 M 173 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 975
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart WESTWING GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Westwing Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTWING GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,69 €
Average target price 10,50 €
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Hoerning Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Säuberlich Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Barchewitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antonella Mei-Pochtler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTWING GROUP SE-19.90%173
AMAZON.COM, INC.21.43%1 045 220
JD.COM, INC.-20.90%69 619
COUPANG, INC.6.73%27 856
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.66%23 799
ETSY, INC.-9.18%13 559
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer