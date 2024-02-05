Westwing Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
February 05, 2024 at 10:04 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Westwing Group SE
05.02.2024 / 16:02 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Westwing Group SE
Street:
Moosacher Straße 88
Postal code:
80809
City:
Munich Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900BN8B4KAHILIX84
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
UBS AG
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Jan 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
5.01 %
0.00 %
5.01 %
20903968
Previous notification
4.95 %
0.00 %
4.95 %
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2N4H07
0
1047919
0.00 %
5.01 %
Total
1047919
5.01 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent shares
At any time
73
0.00 %
Right of use over shares
At any time
110
0.00 %
Total
183
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
4.79 %
UBS Switzerland AG
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
4.79 %
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
-
UBS Group AG
Credit Suisse AG
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd
Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG
Credit Suisse Funds AG
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
05 Feb 2024
Westwing Group SE is a Germany-based company specializing in the home and living e-commerce sector. The Company offers a broad range of home products, which include home decor products, home accessories, textiles and rugs, and large and small furniture, such as living and dining furniture, upholstery, and bedroom furniture, as well as kitchen and dining, lighting, and other products under own private label and third-party brands. It cooperates with more than 500 partners, including designer brands, manufacturers, and suppliers, such as KitchenAid, Flos, Nespresso, jankurtz, Jonathan Adler, hessnatur, among others. The Company is active in 11 European countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Slovakia.