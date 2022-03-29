Westwing : Sustainability Report 2021

Our sustainability journey

Westwing Group Sustainability Report 2021

WESTWING GROUP SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021

Contents

Westwing at a glance 03

A message from our Founder

and Chief Creative Oﬃcer 05

Enable our customers to make

more sustainable choices 13

Sustainable product labeling and

responsible communication 14

Our Sustainability

Strategy 2030 06

Create the best workplace 15

Creating a safe and fulﬁlling workplace 16

Taking climate action 17

2021 Highlights 09

Make the Westwing

Collection more sustainable 10

Responsible material sourcing 11

Re-thinking product packaging 12

Ensure our suppliers act

on sustainability 18

Partnering with our suppliers to reach

our ambitious goals 19

Sustainability in numbers 20

WESTWING GROUP SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021

Westwing at a glance

Westwing is the European leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce.

It takes teamwork and dedication to run an integrated eCommerce platform across 11 European countries and there is nothing we love to do more than provide daily inspiration to our loyal customers.

The scale of our operations means we have a responsibility to the planet and the people on it. This responsibility is something we take seriously. We are proud to have built a company that drives creativity and inspires our customers, genuinely cares for our employees and works closely with our business partners on sustainability. From sourcing to merchandising, we are committed to making ethical and sustainable choices along our value chain, while minimizing our environmental footprint and creating positive social impacts.

We hope you enjoy reading about our journey so far.

Founded in

2011

Operate in a

~€120bn

market across our geographiesProcess more than

4.4

million orders annuallyPresent in

11

countries across Europe

€522m

of revenue in 2021

80%

of orders come from our repeat customers

WESTWING GROUP SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021

At Westwing, we believe there is a sustainable way to live beautifully.

We are here to create it by designing honest products and inspiring our customers to live and enjoy a more sustainable lifestyle:

To shape the future of our homes and those of coming generations.

WESTWING GROUP SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021

A message from our Founder and Chief Creative Oﬃcer

Sustainable design to transform our homes

Iam passionate about interior design and its ability to transform our living spaces.

I believe a beautiful home that reﬂects the resident's personality and needs, brings tranquillity, comfort and joy. I wanted to present this idea to others, which is why I started Westwing - to inspire and make every home a beautiful home. My talented team and I have a shared ambition to create a truly wonderful customer experience and the most loved brand for home enthusiasts.

We have an unwavering focus on fostering and maintaining a long-lasting relationship with our customers, inspiring them with a curated product selection in our shoppable magazine and combining that with beautiful content.

We are also keen to capture the Zeitgeist and recognize trends that shape our customers' lives. As a company that recognizes our responsibilities to society and the environment, we see sustainability as a way of life that is here to stay and that we and our customers are eager to embrace.

Despite the challenges of the past two years, we have continued to respond to our customers' needs and formed a talented team to create the Westwing Sustainability Strategy 2030. Our passion for design and innovation as well as the respect for our customers and team members is now applied to meeting goals on climate and energy, packaging, materials, suppliers, fair working conditions and responsible communications.

Already in the ﬁrst year of our sustainability strategy, we have calculated our carbon emissions and became climate neutral across our operations. As a love brand, we have set out to provide our customers with long-lasting products made of certiﬁed sustainable materials by launching our WE CARE by Westwing Collection. We also focused on the mental and physical wellbeing of our team members while actively engaging with our suppliers on their social and environmental performance.

Going forward we will invest in the people and expertise that bring oursustainability commitment to life. We will grow our WE CARE by Westwing Collection and we will continue to communicate clearly and honestly on the sustainability of our products. We will also strive to reduce our energy use and carbon emissions, use less resources in our packaging and make it increasingly from sustainable materials, align with more of our suppliers on our new Code of Conduct and further engage with our customers on sustainability.

Importantly, we will continue to grow our understanding of what it means to be a responsible company and apply rigor to our goal setting, our measurements and our actions. We believe there is a sustainable way to live beautifully - and we are here to work on creating its most inspiring version. The home that we all share is our planet, and we must do our part to protect it as much as possible. This report oﬀers a window into how we intend to make this happen.

Delia Lachance,

Founder and Chief Creative Oﬃcer, Westwing

"As a company that recognizes our responsibilities to society and the environment, we see sustainability as a way of life that is here to stay and that we and our customers are eager to embrace."

Delia Lachance, Founder and Chief Creative Oﬃcer, Westwing