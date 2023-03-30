Westwing : Sustainability Report 2022

INTRO

WESTWING GROUP

03

OUR SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY TARGETS & HIGHLIGHTS

06

CONTENTS

We are a home and living company, oﬀering an inspiration-based shoppable magazine alongside a permanent product assortment. Since our inception in 2011, our business model has been based on the idea of an exclusive online concept store. Our integrated platform combines our Shop (Permanent Assortment), Club Sales (Daily

About Westwing

Themes), own Stores, external channels and our Studio - with the Westwing Collection at the heart of our commercial model:

Our purpose is to be Europe's number one eCommerce provider for products that enable beautiful living by exciting people to create homes that unlock the full beauty of life. Sustainability is integral to this vision. We aim to enable and inspire our customers to make conscious, well-informed purchasing decisions and we work to improve our impact on the planet and the people within our operations and supply chain.

1,729 Global Team Members representing 71 nationalities

EUR 431m revenue in 2022 across 11 countries

Process more than 3 million orders annually

1.3 million active customers

82% of orders come from our repeat customers

Oﬃces in Barcelona, Milan, Munich (HQ), Warsaw

Logistics centers in Barcelona, Milan, Poznan (x3), Warsaw

At Westwing, we believe there is a sustainable way to live beautifully. We are here to create it by designing honest products and exciting our customers to live and enjoy a more sustainable lifestyle: To shape the future of our homes and those of coming generations.

WESTWING GROUP SE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

A message from our CEO and our Founder & Chief Creative Oﬃcer

Our sustainability approach is based on the belief that our customers can choose to live both beautifully and sustainably.

As the world continues to face new and accelerated environmental, social and economic challenges, it's vital we take responsibility and address our own contribution to these issues - both as individuals and as a company.

We see sustainability as a driver of growth and as a central part of our creative process. We are committed to making the best contribution we can to people and the planet as our business continues to develop, which is why we identiﬁed sustainability as one of the pillars of our company strategy.

Our sustainability approach is based on the belief that our customers can choose to live both beautifully and sustainably. This remained our guiding focus in this second year of progressing and reporting against our strategy, as we continued to consolidate and expand our sustainability eﬀorts.

We are pleased to have made signiﬁcant progress on priority issues such as committing to develop our science-based greenhouse gasemissions reduction targets. We also increased the use of certiﬁed wood, cotton, and animal by-products and - as a result - the share of products sold that we classify as "sustainable". This is an important enabler for our customers to make conscious purchasing decisions. Our approach to addressing supplier environmental and social impacts continues to evolve to include more stringent requirements and a wider scope for supplier assessments.

Our amazing team is the driving force behind all these eﬀorts. This year, we further integrated sustainability into our business strategy and all our departments conﬁrmed how their teams will contribute to our overall sustainability aims - so that sustainability can become part of everyone's aspirations at Westwing.

Our customers are increasingly searching for more sustainable options as they curate their homes with fewer, high quality, timeless items. Our priorities therefore include continuing to improve the sustainability credentials of our products - especially through our Westwing Collection, where we can have the most impact,as well as collaborating with our suppliers and partners to reach our ambitious targets.

We will also continue to engage and inspire our customers by interacting with them about our sustainability approach and progress, and by oﬀering them choices that match their priorities. Ultimately, we want to establish ourselves as a brand and retailer known and loved by our customers for putting sustainability at the heart of our business.

DR. ANDREAS HOERNING Chief Executive Oﬃcer Westwing

DELIA LACHANCE

Founder & Chief Creative Oﬃcer Westwing