Westwood, Britain's provocative dame of fashion, died on Thursday at the age of 81.

As the person who dressed the Sex Pistols, she was synonymous with 1970s punk rock, a rebelliousness that remained the hallmark of an unapologetically political designer who became one of British fashion's biggest names.

Her store in Los Angeles was closed with a sign reading, 'Due to unforeseen circumstances, we will be closed until further notice." A single bouquet of white roses lay in the store's doorway.