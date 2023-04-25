Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHG   US9617651040

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.

(WHG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  02:48:51 2023-04-24 pm EDT
12.69 USD   +1.93%
09:02aNew voter ID requirement sparks concern ahead of English elections
RE
04/21Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2023 Conference Call/Webcast
GL
04/20JCP Investment Management Discloses its Views on Westwood Holdings Group
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New voter ID requirement sparks concern ahead of English elections

04/25/2023 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: British PM Boris Johnson faces key by-election tests

LONDON (Reuters) - Voters in England will for the first time have to produce photo I.D. in order to cast their ballot when polling stations open in local elections next week, sparking concern that some parts of the electorate will in effect be disenfranchised by the change.

Large parts of England vote in local council elections on May 4, and a national election is expected next year.

In Northern Ireland and many countries in Europe, the need to produce photo ID is established and not unusual. But rapid adoption of this new system in England leaves campaigners fearing that voters will be caught out by the change.

Jess Garland, Director of Policy and Research at the Electoral Reform Society, said the move could disenfranchise voters who don't have the right ID, adding others may forget.

"There's a lot of risk in doing what is essentially the biggest change to our elections for a generation," she said.

The change is happening in Wales and Scotland as well, although they don't hold local polls next week. Previously, people needed to register to vote, but only needed to give their name and address in order to cast their ballot.

The change applies to those hoping to vote in person rather than by post, and the deadline for members of the public to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate if they do not have another accepted form of photo ID is Tuesday.

But, with up to a quarter of people still unaware of the change, critics say the risks of the move outweigh the benefits given a low incidence of voter personation fraud.

The Electoral Commission, which regulates voting in Britain, said that there were just 7 cases of alleged personation fraud at a polling stations in 2022, all of which saw no further action taken by police due to insufficient evidence.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has downplayed concerns and said the change would ensure a "high integrity" voting process. His office says 98% of people already have an accepted form of ID.

REDUCING BARRIERS

The Electoral Commission said awareness of the change had risen from 22% in December to 76% in March and it was confident that for most people there would be no problem.

However its director of communications Craig Westwood said groups like trans people, Travellers and those with learning disabilities were less likely to have the right ID.

Daisy Sands, head of campaigns at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said low income would-be voters were already less likely to vote. "We should be encouraging people to vote, not making it more difficult," she said.

Though Garland from the ERS said voters across many different parties would be affected by this scheme, some opposition politicians fear the changes will stop voters who traditionally back them from taking part in the elections.

James Higginbottom, a councillor for the opposition Labour Party, said the government was copying tactics used by some in the U.S. Republican Party where some states have tightened voter identification laws amid claims about the threat of voter fraud.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Andrew MacAskill, Editing by William Maclean)

By Alistair Smout and Andrew MacAskill


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -4,63 M - -
Net cash 2022 33,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,9x
Yield 2022 5,39%
Capitalization 103 M 103 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian O'Connor Casey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabian Gomez President
Murray Forbes Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Richard M. Frank Chairman
J. Porter Montgomery Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.13.98%103
BLACKROCK, INC.-4.86%101 064
UBS GROUP AG5.75%63 593
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.39%36 122
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.23%34 604
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.49%32 902
