Westwood is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm, offering a broad array of investment solutions to institutional investors and financial intermediaries
Investment Management
Wealth Management
Core Investment
Attributes
High Conviction
Team Driven
Risk Aware
Employee Ownership
Structure
Employees and directors own equity, totaling approximately 28%2; no employee owns more than 5%
Investment Capabilities
U.S. Value Equity
Systematic Equity
Multi-Asset
Income Alternatives
Energy & Real Assets Tactical Absolute Return
Investment Vehicles
Separate Accounts
Private Funds
Mutual Funds
Collective
Advisor SMA and
Investment
Trusts
Model Delivery
Founded | 1983
AUM1| $16.2 B
Employees3 | 143
Publicly Traded | NYSE: WHG
Signatory |
Westwood and Westwood Management are the trade names for Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. ("WHG"), which together with its wholly owned subsidiaries, Westwood Management Corp. ("WMC"), Westwood Advisors, LLC ("WA"), Westwood Trust ("WT"), Salient Advisors, LP ("SA") and its affiliate Broadmark Asset Management, LLC ("Broadmark"), provides investment and portfolio management services to individuals, investment companies, pension and profit-sharing plans, trusts, estates, charitable organizations, corporations, state and municipal government entities, pooled investment vehicles, and sovereign wealth funds. WMC, WA, SA and Broadmark are SEC registered investment advisors. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply any level of skill or training. WT is a Texas chartered Trust company overseen by the Texas Department of Banking. Westwood does not offer legal or tax advice. Please contact your attorney and or tax professional for advice regarding your specific situation.
1June 30, 2023 firm wide AUM consisted of AUM of $15.0 billion and AUA of $1.2 billion. 2As of March 1, 2023
3As of June 30, 2023
3 Investing Where It Counts
Westwood | High-Conviction Equity and Solutions
Institutional Separate
Accounts
Mutual Funds
SMA / Model
Other Pooled Vehicles
4 Investing Where It Counts
Westwood | Product and Channel Diversification
Strategy
Breakdown
Assets by
Institutional
Account Type
Client Type
50%
29%
21%
U.S. Value
Multi-Asset/
Wealth
Equity
Multi-Strategy
46%
26%
28%
Institutional
Wealth
Westwood
Separate
Management
Mutual Funds
Accounts &
Other Managed
Accounts
45% 29% 17%
Public Funds
Sub-Advisory
Corporate
8% 1%
Foundations/ Taft-Hartley
Endowments
Percentages in the Strategy Breakdown and Assets by Account Type charts are based upon firm-wide assets under management as of June 30, 2023. Percentages in the Institutional Client Type chart are based upon the assets under management of Westwood Management Corp only, less assets managed for private individuals, managed accounts and collective investment trusts.
5 Investing Where It Counts
Westwood Holdings Group Inc. published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 20:23:10 UTC.
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services. It provides investment advisory services to institutional investors, a family of mutual funds called the Westwood Funds, other mutual funds, individuals and clients of Westwood Trust. The Company's segments include Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, public employee retirement funds, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments, foundations and individuals, sub-advisory. It also provides investment management services to the Westwood Funds. The Company's advisory business investment capabilities: United States Value Equity, Multi-Asset, Energy and Real Assets, Tactical Absolute Return, and Income Alternatives. The Trust segment provides trust and custodial services and participation in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high-net worth individuals.