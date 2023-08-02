Investor

Relations

Presentation

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

High-Conviction Investing | Outcome-Oriented Solutions

westwoodgroup.com

2 Investing Where It Counts

Westwood | Delivering on Our Vision

Firm Overview

Westwood is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm, offering a broad array of investment solutions to institutional investors and financial intermediaries

Investment Management

Wealth Management

Core Investment

Attributes

High Conviction

Team Driven

Risk Aware

Employee Ownership

Structure

Employees and directors own equity, totaling approximately 28%2; no employee owns more than 5%

Investment Capabilities

U.S. Value Equity

Systematic Equity

Multi-Asset

Income Alternatives

Energy & Real Assets Tactical Absolute Return

Investment Vehicles

Separate Accounts

Private Funds

Mutual Funds

Collective

Advisor SMA and

Investment

Trusts

Model Delivery

Founded | 1983

AUM1| $16.2 B

Employees3 | 143

Publicly Traded | NYSE: WHG

Signatory |

Westwood and Westwood Management are the trade names for Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. ("WHG"), which together with its wholly owned subsidiaries, Westwood Management Corp. ("WMC"), Westwood Advisors, LLC ("WA"), Westwood Trust ("WT"), Salient Advisors, LP ("SA") and its affiliate Broadmark Asset Management, LLC ("Broadmark"), provides investment and portfolio management services to individuals, investment companies, pension and profit-sharing plans, trusts, estates, charitable organizations, corporations, state and municipal government entities, pooled investment vehicles, and sovereign wealth funds. WMC, WA, SA and Broadmark are SEC registered investment advisors. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply any level of skill or training. WT is a Texas chartered Trust company overseen by the Texas Department of Banking. Westwood does not offer legal or tax advice. Please contact your attorney and or tax professional for advice regarding your specific situation.

1June 30, 2023 firm wide AUM consisted of AUM of $15.0 billion and AUA of $1.2 billion. 2As of March 1, 2023

3As of June 30, 2023

3 Investing Where It Counts

Westwood | High-Conviction Equity and Solutions

Institutional Separate

Accounts

Mutual Funds

SMA / Model

Other Pooled Vehicles

4 Investing Where It Counts

Westwood | Product and Channel Diversification

Strategy

Breakdown

Assets by

Institutional

Account Type

Client Type

50%

29%

21%

U.S. Value

Multi-Asset/

Wealth

Equity

Multi-Strategy

46%

26%

28%

Institutional

Wealth

Westwood

Separate

Management

Mutual Funds

Accounts &

Other Managed

Accounts

45% 29% 17%

Public Funds

Sub-Advisory

Corporate

8% 1%

Foundations/ Taft-Hartley

Endowments

Percentages in the Strategy Breakdown and Assets by Account Type charts are based upon firm-wide assets under management as of June 30, 2023. Percentages in the Institutional Client Type chart are based upon the assets under management of Westwood Management Corp only, less assets managed for private individuals, managed accounts and collective investment trusts.

5 Investing Where It Counts

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 20:23:10 UTC.