Westwood and Westwood Management are the trade names for Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. ("WHG"), which together with its wholly owned subsidiaries, Westwood Management Corp. ("WMC"), Westwood Advisors, LLC ("WA"), Westwood Trust ("WT"), Salient Advisors, LP ("SA") and its affiliate Broadmark Asset Management, LLC ("Broadmark"), provides investment and portfolio management services to individuals, investment companies, pension and profit-sharing plans, trusts, estates, charitable organizations, corporations, state and municipal government entities, pooled investment vehicles, and sovereign wealth funds. WMC, WA, SA and Broadmark are SEC registered investment advisors. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply any level of skill or training. WT is a Texas chartered Trust company overseen by the Texas Department of Banking. Westwood does not offer legal or tax advice. Please contact your attorney and or tax professional for advice regarding your specific situation.