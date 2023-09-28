WeTrade Group Inc. announced that Ms. Lina Jiang has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective September 22, 2023. Ms. Lina Jiang, 46, has over 20 years of work experience and has held core management positions at various companies. During her tenure, she has worked in human resources management, operations management, and more.

From 2001 and 2018, Ms. Lina Jiang was involved in the education industry and served as the chairwoman of Qizhi Education. Her practical experience in the education industry has provided her with a solid professional foundation and professional thinking in the service industry. From 2018 to 2023, Ms. Lina Jiang served as the General Manager of Yuetao APP, overseeing overall revenue operation, personnel management, core strategic decisions, and the overall marketing strategy plan of the company.

She graduated from Northeast Normal University in 2001 and later pursued a master's degree from New Western University in the United States.