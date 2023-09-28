Wetrade Group Inc. Appoints Xiaodong An as the Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company

September 28, 2023 at 05:22 pm EDT Share

WeTrade Group Inc. announced that Ms. Xiaodong An has been appointed as the Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company,

effective September 22, 2023. Ms. Xiaodong An, 36, has served in financial management roles for multiple companies and possesses professional knowledge and practical skills in the financial industry. Since July 2022, Ms. Xiaodong An has served as the Financial Director of the Company. From May 2010 to March 2022, Ms. Xiaodong An served as the accounting supervisor and general ledger accountant for Zhou Zhouyi (Beijing) Enterprise Management Co. Ltd., Beijing Jizhili Science and Trade Co. Ltd., Liaoning Senpu Industrial Co. Ltd., and Shenyang Mars Financial and Tax Service Co. Ltd. Through continuous work accumulation, Ms. Xiaodong An has been involved in various financial tasks, such as taxation and accounting. She has obtained the intermediate accounting title in China. She graduated from Shenyang University of Chemical Technology with a major in Accounting.