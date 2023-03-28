WeWork : 2022 Letter to Shareholders

A letter from our CEO

Dear WeWork Shareholders,

I'm incredibly pleased that in 2022 we were able to continue to execute on our plan by improving our operating metrics, strengthening our balance sheet and bolstering liquidity.

Revenue, memberships, occupancy increased in each quarter of the year, while we continued to signiﬁcantly reduce costs. We were able to improve revenue to $3.25 billion, a 26% increase year over year. This growth in revenue would not have been possible without the trust our members place in our product and platform, and the dedication of my colleagues and our partners around the world.

This is WeWork's moment.

It was almost exactly three years ago to the day that I participated in my ﬁrst TV interview as CEO of WeWork to talk not only about the strategic plan forward for the Company's transformation, but also why I believed ﬂexibility would drive the future of the oﬃce and the way we work. Since that interview, we built on our product suite to adapt to the seismic shift in the industry in order to further capitalize on all areas of demand with our physical space product of real estate, and our digital products of All Access and WeWork Workplace.

WeWork provides a complete solution, ﬂexibility of space and time, and an environment that fosters collaboration. We don't own the assets, hence are not bootstrapped by mortgages on any assets. Our proposition is turnkey, hence not subject to tenant allowances which add a burden at a time of limited liquidity.

In a time of uncertainty for space occupiers, WeWork can provide certainty.

The New Oﬃce Demand

In a matter of months in 2020, the centuries old standard way of working was ﬂipped on its head. Compounding this, a variety of macroeconomic factors have forced companies to lean into truly rethinking their oﬃce/workplace strategy-with an eye towards optimizing costs and relieving pressure from their balance sheet.

In short order a new world of work has emerged and is deﬁned by three key components.

1. Companies demand ﬂexibility across space, time and cost. From small businesses to large enterprises, companies want the ability to grow or shrink their space as needed with the option of short or long term leases that can optimize their real estate costs.

2. Companies want certainty and convenience in uncertain times. They need turnkey space that can be delivered when and where they need it to support evolving business needs. Pre-pandemic, HR departments could plan their headcount for the full 10 years of a lease, and now long-term commitments are met with scrutiny to ensure they ﬁt business needs of today.

3.

Companies want space that can bring people together. Regardless of various workplace strategies, the value of the oﬃce remains evident-however the design and environment must serve a purpose.

As a result, the demand that was traditionally driving the commercial oﬃce industry has fundamentally changed. We believe that the traditional market must be agile and ﬂexible to adapt to this new demand.

Disruption of The Traditional Oﬃce Industry

The traditional commercial oﬃce industry was built on larger footprints, long-term leases, cash available for capex and long-lead delivery. Now with these elements being far less attractive to occupiers, this model is in question. Constraints on liquidity and diminution of value of real estate, which put pressure on reﬁnancing of mortgages, restrict landlords' abilities to repurpose assets at speed, provide the rich tenant improvement allowances to build out spaces that can attract employees, and deliver free rent periods and other concessions that will be demanded by long-term tenants moving forward.

On top of this, the fundamentals that contributed to proﬁt opportunities for owners and lenders are diminishing as well. With net eﬀective rents falling, higher interest rates and less access to capital to improve oﬃce buildings, the tried-and-true strategy of buying buildings, repositioning them, leasing them up, and selling for a proﬁt at compressed cap rates, has become increasingly diﬃcult.

Why WeWork Is The Solution

Just as we saw the brick-and-mortar retail industry transform with e-commerce, we believe a seismic behavioral shift is transforming the traditional commercial oﬃce landscape-putting WeWork front and center as the ﬂexible solution.

We have built a category-leading brand, and we stand alone in the commercial real estate industry as a household name recognized around the world by individuals, entrepreneurs, small businesses, and Fortune 500's alike.

Our turnkey solution

WeWork provides companies of all sizes a comprehensive and ﬂexible solution that saves money by minimizing upfront costs and maximizing the value of our membership fee.

Traditional oﬃce lease costs

$ Property $ Basic Internet All included in

$ Utilities $ Cleaning

$ Design & construction $ Maintenance

$ FF&E $ Security WeWork membership fee

$ Enhanced health and safety measures

$ Pantry provisionsWeWork does not work on the traditional model of large concessions to build space with long payback periods. Instead, our spaces have been largely built out with Enterprise-grade designs and materials that are currently used by our largest Fortune 500 members. With no need to invest upfront (by WeWork or the member), there is no need to tie our members up in long term leases. The cost of the build out has been completed before our discussion started and has no impact on our deal. In a "start and stop" age of real estate decision making, a company's ability to sign a WeWork membership agreement in a matter of days contrasts starkly with a tenant's ability to sign a new traditional lease.

We believe that WeWork is the only provider that can deliver on what companies need today with a holistic ﬂexible and digital solution through our three core products. As evidenced by our performance over 2022, we continue to capture the demand of this new oﬃce era.

The world's top companies trust WeWork

2022 Business Performance

Balance sheet

As we announced in March 2023, we have proposed a transaction with both our equity and bond holders to fully capitalize the Company, signiﬁcantly reduce leverage and extend maturities through 2027. The proposed transaction could achieve these three primary objectives and result in a more sustainable capital structure for the beneﬁt of all stakeholders. Subject to bondholder and shareholder approval, the transaction could result in total funding and capital commitments of over $1 billion. Most importantly, upon close, we believe that WeWork will have a balance sheet that supports its business plan for the long term.

Revenue

Looking at our top-line, revenue for the full-year 2022 was $3.25 billion, an increase of 26% from 2021, and meeting the goal we set out at the beginning of the year. Revenue increased in each quarter, resulting in 18% growth year-over-year in Q4. Our revenue growth is an outstanding achievement in the face of the macroeconomic challenges throughout the year such as FX ﬂuctuations, prolonged COVID outbreaks which delayed return-to-oﬃce, signiﬁcant workforce reductions across US companies, and the global energy crisis.

Expenses

Improvements in Adjusted EBITDA, stemmed from careful consideration of our two largest expenses, Location Operating Expense and SG&A. As occupancy continues to rise, the incremental revenue generated outpaces the incremental operating expenses, thus increasing Building Margin and Adjusted EBITDA, illustrating the operating leverage of the WeWork platform.

Space-as-a-Service

Revenue growth in the year was primarily driven by increased occupancy and a focus on pricing. Occupancy reached 75% with 547,000 consolidated physical memberships in Q4, an increase of 17% year-over-year. On a systemwide-basis, we ended the year with 682,000 physical memberships, the highest in WeWork's history. While our primary focus in 2021 was occupancy, in 2022 we saw the opportunity to increase pricing as our oﬃces ﬁlled-up over the year.

By focusing on local demand, we made strides in 2022 increasing the occupancy of the majority of our markets, bringing an additional 33 markets above the 70% occupancy mark relative to the end of 2021. At the end of the year, 68 of 99 total markets were over 70% including New York, London, San Francisco, São Paulo, and Paris, making up 75% of revenue. The trend is clear in the chart set out below: our markets continue to increase in occupancy and margin.

Continued improvement in operations

As of December 31, 2022, 68 out of 99 consolidated markets were over 70% physical occupancy, with average physical occupancy of 81%.

11

8

6

5

43 38

34

34

26

48

38 # of Markets: 99

28

21

19

20

17

Physical Occupancy

Workstations (Q4) % of Capacity (Q4) % of Revenue (Q4)

0%-50% 22k 3% 2%

50%-70% 222k 30% 23%

70%-80%

80%-100%

172k 315k

24% 43%

26% 49%Largest Markets by Workstations (Q4)Silicon Valley, San José (Costa Rica),Tokyo, Mexico City, Washington D.C., LosNew York, Sydney, Atlanta, Seattle, AustinLondon, São Paulo,

Minneapolis, Salt Lake City

Angeles, Boston

Paris, Seoul, San Francisco

Digital Products

The complementary products to our core business were key drivers of our growth. Our Access business, which includes our subscription-based All Access memberships and pay-as-you-go On Demand products, grew to 70,000 members in Q4, a 56% increase year-over-year. The Access products, which were launched just two years ago, generated $200 million of annualized revenue as of Q4. We anticipate continued growth of our All Access product in 2023 as we launch tiered membership plans such as All Access Basic and All Access Plus, oﬀering the pinnacle of ﬂexibility as a standalone product or as a complement to dedicated space.

In April, 2022, we announced our joint partnership with Yardi, the leading residential lease management software provider to develop our WeWork Workplace oﬃce management software. The partnership combined Yardi's technical software expertise with WeWork's vast network of companies in our customer base. The management software solution Yardi and WeWork developed is a booking service for workstations in WeWork locations and other oﬃce space, enabling employees to share desks, and coordinate in-person work with their colleagues. We've been actively marketing our WeWork Workplace product since its public debut in the Fall of 2022 and had sold over 42,000 licenses to over 220 companies by year-end.