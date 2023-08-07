WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) (“WeWork”), the leading global flexible space provider, today announced that on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, it will issue financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023. The company will conduct a conference call at 8:00 A.M. EDT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, following the release of its earnings materials.

Earnings call details will be available on WeWork’s Investor Relations website at investors.wework.com. Questions must be submitted in advance to investor@wework.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same website after the call.

The company’s financial results and earnings release will be available on WeWork’s Investor Relations website at investors.wework.com and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WeWork announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the investor relations section of its website (investors.wework.com) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About WeWork:

WeWork (NYSE: WE) was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we’ve become the leading global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

Source: We Work

Category: Investor Relations

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230807591386/en/