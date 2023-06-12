WeWork : Annual Shareholder Meeting

Dear Stockholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of stockholders (the "2023 Annual Meeting") of WeWork Inc. ("WeWork" or the "Company"). The 2023 Annual Meeting will be held on June 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM Eastern time online via live audio webcast for the following purposes:

To elect the nine director nominees named in this proxy statement. To conduct an advisory vote on our named executive officers' compensation. To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting ﬁrm for the ﬁscal year ending on December 31, 2023. To approve an amendment to our Second Amended and Restated Certiﬁcate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of our issued and outstanding Class A Common Stock and Class C Common Stock, in each case at a ratio in the range of 1-for-10 and 1-for-40, with such ratio to be determined at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company. To transact any other business as may properly come before the 2023 Annual Meeting.

The board of directors of the Company has set the close of business on April 21, 2023 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining stockholders who are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. This Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement are ﬁrst being distributed or made available, as the case may be, on or about May 1, 2023.

To Vote Prior to the 2023 Annual Meeting

By Internet: Go to virtualshareholdermeeting. com/WE2023 and follow the instructions

By mail: Sign, date and return your proxy card in the postage-paid envelope