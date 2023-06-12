Advanced search
    WE   US96209A1043

WEWORK INC.

(WE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:45:14 2023-06-12 pm EDT
0.1758 USD   -4.56%
03:03pWework : Annual Shareholder Meeting
PU
06/09UBS Trims WeWork's Price Target to $0.20 From $2, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
06/05Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Palantir Technologies Poised to Fall, WeWork to Rise
MT
WeWork : Annual Shareholder Meeting

06/12/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
Proxy Statement 2023

Empowering tomorrow's world at work

2023 Proxy Statement

3

Notice of 2023

Annual Meeting of

Stockholders

This year's meeting is a virtual stockholder meeting conducted online via a live audio webcast at

virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WE2023.

Dear Stockholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of stockholders (the "2023 Annual Meeting") of WeWork Inc. ("WeWork" or the "Company"). The 2023 Annual Meeting will be held on June 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM Eastern time online via live audio webcast for the following purposes:

  1. To elect the nine director nominees named in this proxy statement.
  2. To conduct an advisory vote on our named executive officers' compensation.
  3. To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting ﬁrm for the ﬁscal year ending on December 31, 2023.
  4. To approve an amendment to our Second Amended and Restated Certiﬁcate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of our issued and outstanding Class A Common Stock and Class C Common Stock, in each case at a ratio in the range of 1-for-10 and 1-for-40, with such ratio to be determined at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company.
  5. To transact any other business as may properly come before the 2023 Annual Meeting.

The board of directors of the Company has set the close of business on April 21, 2023 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining stockholders who are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. This Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement are ﬁrst being distributed or made available, as the case may be, on or about May 1, 2023.

To Vote Prior to the 2023 Annual Meeting

By Internet: Go to virtualshareholdermeeting. com/WE2023 and follow the instructions

By mail: Sign, date and return your proxy card in the postage-paid envelope

To provide convenient access and promote attendance and participation, we will hold our 2023 Annual Meeting virtually. Stockholders may attend the 2023 Annual Meeting by logging in at virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WE2023. Stockholders who received this notice by mail or email and would like to receive a paper copy of our proxy materials, free of charge, may call 1-800-579-1639 or write to sendmaterial@proxyvote.com. If sending an email, please include your control number (indicated on your Notice of Internet Availability) in the subject line. Please see page 85 of the Proxy Statement for additional information regarding participation in the 2023 Annual Meeting.

Your vote is very important to us. You can ensure

your shares are represented at the 2023 Annual Meeting if you are a stockholder of record by promptly voting electronically over the Internet or, if you requested to receive paper copies of these materials by mail, by returning your completed proxy card in the pre-addressed, postage- paid return envelope, or, if your shares are held in street name, by returning your completed voting instruction card to your broker. If, for any reason, you desire to revoke or change your proxy, you may do so at any time before it is exercised. The proxy is solicited by the board of directors of WeWork.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Pamela Swidler

Chief Legal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer

and Corporate Secretary

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Floor 10

New York, NY 10019

May 1, 2023

2023 Proxy Statement

4

Our Purpose

Our Mission and Values

Community is at the heart of everything we do-from the businesses we support to the spaces we build. Our purpose is to harness the power of community to make a positive impact on people and the environment.

WeWork's mission is to empower tomorrow's world at work. In order to live our mission, the Company redeﬁned its core values in early 2020 to serve as the foundation for how WeWork operates and serves its core constituents. By encouraging our employees to live one core value for one core constituent every day, we believe our people are empowered to do great work together.

Do the right thing

We know the "right thing" is a deliberate action we must always take, and that it is based on integrity and builds trust with those who we care about, including our people, members, and our community.

Strive to be better, together

We've always believed that we are better together. We must operate with a shared purpose to constantly improve and grow and to become better as individuals, as teams, and as a company.

Be entrepreneurial

To reshape the way the world works, we must be bold, act with courage, and demonstrate the resiliency to push ahead no matter the odds or the circumstance.

Give gratitude

We will not take anyone or anything for granted. We are grateful for our people, members,

and our greater community as well as for the opportunities we have in front of us.

Be human, be kind

Collaboration, kindness, and authenticity are essential to our humanity. We must cherish each other and build a community that celebrates each person's unique talents, passions,

and backgrounds.

2023 Proxy Statement

5

Important Information About

WeWork's 2023 Annual Meeting

WeWork's 2023 Annual Meeting will be conducted online via live audio webcast. As a global company with stockholders located around the world, we are focused on providing convenient access as well as promoting attendance and participation.

The 2023 Annual Meeting can be accessed via the Internet by visiting virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WE2023. Stockholders without an Internet connection or a computer will be able to listen to the meeting by calling the appropriate telephone number (listed below). We also intend to provide stockholders with the opportunity to communicate with our board of directors and management by submitting questions before and during the meeting on the virtual portal. A recording of the 2023 Annual Meeting will be available on our investor relations website for one year following the 2023 Annual Meeting. The information contained in, or that can be accessed through, our website is not a part of, or incorporated by reference in, this Proxy Statement.

If you were a holder of record of WeWork's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ("Class A common stock"), or Class C common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ("Class C common stock" and, together with the Class A common stock, the "common stock"), at the close of business on the Record Date (April 21, 2023), you are entitled to participate in the 2023 Annual Meeting on June 12, 2023. Below are some frequently asked questions regarding our 2023 Annual Meeting.

How will a virtual meeting work?

Our board of directors has determined to hold the 2023 Annual Meeting online via live audio webcast. Stockholders may attend the meeting regardless of location.

What if I don't have Internet access?

Please call 1 800-450-7155 (toll free) or +1 857-999-9155 (international) to listen to the meeting proceedings. You will not be able to vote your shares or ask questions during the meeting if you access the meeting by phone.

How can I view and participate in the virtual 2023 Annual Meeting?

To participate, you can visit virtualshareholdermeeting. com/WE2023 and log in with your 16-digit control number included in your proxy materials.

What if I experience technical difficulties?

If you encounter any difficulties while accessing the virtual meeting during the check-in or meeting time, a technical assistance phone number will be made available on the virtual meeting registration page 15 minutes prior to the start time of the meeting.

When can I join the virtual 2023 Annual Meeting?

You may begin to log in to the meeting platform beginning at 12:45 PM Eastern Time on June 12, 2023. The meeting will begin promptly at 1:00 PM Eastern Time on June 12, 2023.

Where can I ﬁnd additional information?

For additional information about how to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting, please see "Additional Information" starting on page 85 which includes our Rules of Conduct for our Annual Meeting.

How can I ask questions and vote?

We encourage you to submit your questions and vote in advance by visiting virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ WE2023. Stockholders may also vote and submit questions virtually during the meeting (subject to time restrictions).

If there are questions pertinent to meeting matters that cannot be answered during the 2023 Annual Meeting due to time constraints, management will post answers to

a representative set of such questions on our Investor Relations website. The questions and answers will remain available until the proxy statement for WeWork's 2024 annual meeting of stockholders is ﬁled. We also encourage you to read our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the ﬁscal year ending December 31, 2022 available at sec.gov.

Your vote is important to us!

Please vote today at

virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WE2023

Disclaimer

WeWork Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 19:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
