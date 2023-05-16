Advanced search
    WE   US96209A1043

WEWORK INC.

(WE)
05/16/2023
0.3500 USD   -7.48%
04:45pWeWork CEO Mathrani to step down
RE
04:44pWeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani Leaving; David Tolley Named Interim CEO; Q2 Guidance Affirmed
MT
04:19pWeWork CEO Mathrani to step down
RE
WeWork CEO Mathrani to step down

05/16/2023 | 04:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The WeWork logo is displayed on a screen during the company's IPO on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - WeWork Inc said on Tuesday that Sandeep Mathrani would step down as the workspace provider's chief executive officer, effective May 26.

Mathrani, a real estate industry veteran, was named WeWork CEO in 2020 and tasked with the company's turnaround following a botched IPO attempt and amid rising investor concerns over corporate governance standards.

Separately, Sycamore Partners said Mathrani had been appointed as a director at the private equity firm.

WeWork said board member David Tolley has been named as interim CEO and will work alongside its president and chief operating officer, Anthony Yazbeck.

The company added lead independent director Daniel Hurwitz would serve as chairman of the board and head a special committee to search for a permanent CEO.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2023
