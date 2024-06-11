June 11 (Reuters) - WeWork said on Tuesday CEO David Tolley would step down after the flexible workspace provider emerges from bankruptcy later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
