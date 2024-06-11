WeWork Inc. is a global flexible workspace provider. The Company is engaged in delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. Its product offerings include Core space-as-a-service, WeWork All Access, WeWork On Demand, and WeWork Workplace. Its core business offering provides flexibility across space, time and cost. Its memberships include access to space, in addition to access to certain amenities and services, such as private phone booths, Internet and others. The WeWork All Access product is a monthly subscription-based model that provides members with access to participating WeWork locations. Through WeWork All Access, members can book workspaces, conference rooms and private offices right from their phones. Its WeWork On Demand provides users with pay-as-you-go access to book individual workspace or conference rooms at nearby WeWork locations. Its WeWork Workplace is a workspace management software solution for enterprises and operators.