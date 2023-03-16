WeWork Near Deal for Capital Injection, Debt Conversion, Bloomberg Reports

--WeWork Inc. is near a deal for a major financial restructuring in which key investor SoftBank Group Corp. will convert about $1 billion of debt into equity, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The co-working company is also close to securing funding and capital commitments of more than $1 billion, Bloomberg reports, adding that a deal could be announced as soon as Thursday.

--A WeWork representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, while a SoftBank spokesman declined to comment, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-03-16/wework-said-to-near-deal-for-capital-injection-debt-conversion?srnd=premium&sref=cvDKYV7o

