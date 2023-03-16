Advanced search
    WE   US96209A1043

WEWORK INC.

(WE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:52:27 2023-03-16 pm EDT
0.9730 USD   +12.69%
12:44pWeWork Shares Rise After Report Company Close to Signing Deal for Debt Conversion, Capital Injection
MT
12:43pWeWork Near Deal for Capital Injection, Debt Conversion, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
03/08Vera Bradley, WeWork rise; Stitch Fix, Tesla fall
AQ
WeWork Near Deal for Capital Injection, Debt Conversion, Bloomberg Reports

03/16/2023 | 12:43pm EDT
--WeWork Inc. is near a deal for a major financial restructuring in which key investor SoftBank Group Corp. will convert about $1 billion of debt into equity, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The co-working company is also close to securing funding and capital commitments of more than $1 billion, Bloomberg reports, adding that a deal could be announced as soon as Thursday.

--A WeWork representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, while a SoftBank spokesman declined to comment, according to the report.


Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-03-16/wework-said-to-near-deal-for-capital-injection-debt-conversion?srnd=premium&sref=cvDKYV7o


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 1242ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.45% 4897 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
WEWORK INC. 13.16% 0.9851 Delayed Quote.-39.62%
