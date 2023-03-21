WeWork : Opens Doors to Refurbished Location in the City of London

London, United Kingdom - March 21, 2023 - WeWork (NYSE: WE), the leading global flexible space provider, today announced it has re-opened its doors to WeWork Moor Place, situated in Moorgate in the heart of the City of London. Having first opened in 2015, the newly revamped WeWork offers eight floors of dynamic, mixed-use office space, expertly designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern workforce. This refurbishment project underscores WeWork's ongoing commitment to optimize its portfolio, including investing in its strongest assets across key markets.

Striking a balance between functional, flexible and thoughtful design to cater to hybrid work trends, WeWork Moor Place offers a range of workspace solutions for both SMBs and enterprise companies, as well as All Access and On Demand members, who are seeking amenity-rich, well-connected workspace for both intentional collaboration and focus work. From conference rooms, collaborative and dedicated focus areas and quiet nooks, the location will also feature WeWork's latest product offering, Office Suites - ideal for companies with large workforces - which include private conference rooms, and terraces that overlook the City.

With 18 locations in the City of London - including WeWork 17 St Helen's Place which opened last year - and occupancy rates averaging at over 80% across all London buildings, WeWork continues to see strong appetite for workspace located in the CBD. Year over Year, occupancy across the company's London locations increased by 18%.

Peter Greenspan, Global Head of Real Estate, WeWork, says - "We're excited to re-open our doors to WeWork Moor Place, one of the first we opened in the capital in 2015, which will be home to both our members and HQ employees. As companies continue to map out their workplace strategies and re-evaluate their office footprint, more and more decision makers are prioritizing flexible, well-designed space in prime locations. This refurbishment project not only underscores the unwavering demand we continue to see for our product, but reaffirms our commitment to optimizing our portfolio and investing in our strongest assets across key markets. With occupancy at over 80%, London is seeing some of our highest demand globally."

Paul Cheung, CEO, Kingboard Investments, says - "We are delighted to support WeWork as they continue to deliver a premium in-office experience at Moor Place; an ideal location for businesses and individuals who are not only opting for best-in-class, well-connected space but also looking for a first-rate office building that meets the emerging ESG criteria. With a BREEAM 'excellent' rating and 'gold' in the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design certification - combined with WeWork's modern fit out of the space - WeWork Moor Place will be a top choice for companies of all sizes who are putting their best foot forward in their return-to-office strategy."

