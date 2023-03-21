Advanced search
    WE   US96209A1043

WEWORK INC.

(WE)
09:38:35 2023-03-21 am EDT
1.020 USD   +5.12%
09:21aWework : Opens Doors to Refurbished Location in the City of London
03/20WeWork Announces Comprehensive Agreement to Significantly Deleverage Capital Structure and Bolster Liquidity for Continued Growth
03/17Wework Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
WeWork : Opens Doors to Refurbished Location in the City of London

03/21/2023 | 09:21am EDT
London, United Kingdom - March 21, 2023 - WeWork (NYSE: WE), the leading global flexible space provider, today announced it has re-opened its doors to WeWork Moor Place, situated in Moorgate in the heart of the City of London. Having first opened in 2015, the newly revamped WeWork offers eight floors of dynamic, mixed-use office space, expertly designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern workforce. This refurbishment project underscores WeWork's ongoing commitment to optimize its portfolio, including investing in its strongest assets across key markets.

Striking a balance between functional, flexible and thoughtful design to cater to hybrid work trends, WeWork Moor Place offers a range of workspace solutions for both SMBs and enterprise companies, as well as All Access and On Demand members, who are seeking amenity-rich, well-connected workspace for both intentional collaboration and focus work. From conference rooms, collaborative and dedicated focus areas and quiet nooks, the location will also feature WeWork's latest product offering, Office Suites - ideal for companies with large workforces - which include private conference rooms, and terraces that overlook the City.

With 18 locations in the City of London - including WeWork 17 St Helen's Place which opened last year - and occupancy rates averaging at over 80% across all London buildings, WeWork continues to see strong appetite for workspace located in the CBD. Year over Year, occupancy across the company's London locations increased by 18%.

Peter Greenspan, Global Head of Real Estate, WeWork, says - "We're excited to re-open our doors to WeWork Moor Place, one of the first we opened in the capital in 2015, which will be home to both our members and HQ employees. As companies continue to map out their workplace strategies and re-evaluate their office footprint, more and more decision makers are prioritizing flexible, well-designed space in prime locations. This refurbishment project not only underscores the unwavering demand we continue to see for our product, but reaffirms our commitment to optimizing our portfolio and investing in our strongest assets across key markets. With occupancy at over 80%, London is seeing some of our highest demand globally."

Paul Cheung, CEO, Kingboard Investments, says - "We are delighted to support WeWork as they continue to deliver a premium in-office experience at Moor Place; an ideal location for businesses and individuals who are not only opting for best-in-class, well-connected space but also looking for a first-rate office building that meets the emerging ESG criteria. With a BREEAM 'excellent' rating and 'gold' in the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design certification - combined with WeWork's modern fit out of the space - WeWork Moor Place will be a top choice for companies of all sizes who are putting their best foot forward in their return-to-office strategy."

About WeWork

WeWork (NYSE: WE) was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we've the leading global flexible space providers committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

Disclaimer

WeWork Inc. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 13:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 263 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 892 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 921 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,40x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 687 M 687 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart WEWORK INC.
WeWork Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WEWORK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,97 $
Average target price 4,86 $
Spread / Average Target 401%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Yazbeck President & Chief Operating Officer
Andre John Fernandez Chief Financial Officer
Pam Swidler Secretary, Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Bruce W. Dunlevie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEWORK INC.-32.15%687
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-13.83%2 855
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-3.64%2 783
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG-9.88%2 729
ENTRA ASA-4.54%1 725
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP-12.69%1 028
