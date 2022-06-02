WeWork : Opens First Bethesda, MD Location at The Wilson

Washington, D.C. - June 2, 2022 - WeWork (NYSE: WE), a leading flexible space provider, announced today the opening of WeWork The Wilson, the company's first location in Bethesda, MD. WeWork occupies more than 60,000 square feet across three floors in the new building, offering more than 1,000 dedicated desks. With this opening, WeWork now has 14 locations in the Washington, D.C. metro area.

WeWork The Wilson offers members of all sizes, from small startups to large enterprises, private office space and suites, as well as dedicated space for members using WeWork All Access, the company's subscription membership that provides access to hundreds of WeWork locations across the globe, and WeWork On Demand, which offer pay-as-you go access to workspaces and meeting rooms.

In addition, members have access to bookable meeting rooms, classroom spaces and a mother's room, as well as to shared building amenities including an outdoor retail plaza, a fitness center, a multipurpose rooftop with indoor and outdoor space that can be used as a conference facility or for event and lounge space, a parking garage and a bike room.

The opening of WeWork The Wilson comes as companies of all sizes in the greater D.C. area increasingly embrace flexible and hybrid work solutions. In fact, from January 2022 through April 2022, WeWork All Access bookings in the Washington, D.C. metro area increased by an average of 13 percent month- over-month and during the same time period, WeWork On Demand bookings increased by an average of 38 percent-month-over-month.

"WeWork is thrilled to open its first location in Bethesda," said Errol Williams, Senior Vice President and Head of Community at WeWork. "We've seen a fundamental shift in the ways that people want to work, including a rise in demand for hybrid and flexible work in both urban and suburban markets. We're excited to welcome the Bethesda community to WeWork and to provide a resource for members looking for a trusted provider of flexible work solutions."

Among those members is McKay Mortgage Company, a local, family-owned residential home mortgage firm that's embraced hybrid work.

"Flexible workspace has always made the most sense for McKay Mortgage, as we value flexibility and cost-effectiveness," said Brendan McKay, the company's owner. "Most importantly, being a member of WeWork The Wilson allows a small company like ours to be part of a larger community. Even if only one employee is in the office on a particular day, we feed off of all the energy that comes with being in a shared workspace. WeWork is the clear leader in this space, and there is no company we'd rather partner with for our workspace solutions."

"Bethesda is home to a dynamic business community that comprises many different industries, and one thing that we keep hearing across all sectors is that people want flexibility in when and where they work," said Allie Williams, President and CEO of The Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce. "We're excited to welcome WeWork to the Bethesda community, and know that WeWork's flexible offerings will help support our local businesses and help them thrive."

In addition, to welcome the Bethesda community to WeWork, the company is offering a special offer for new members: get the first month on us when you sign up for dedicated workspace before June 30, 2022. Terms apply.

