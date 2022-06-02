Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. WeWork Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WE   US96209A1043

WEWORK INC.

(WE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:00:02 pm EDT
7.020 USD   -3.70%
08:22aWEWORK : Opens First Bethesda, MD Location at The Wilson
PU
05/31WEWORK : Immutable offers workspace flexibility at WeWork to drive global expansion ￼
PU
05/27NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Inch Higher with Core PCE Index Eyed
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WeWork : Opens First Bethesda, MD Location at The Wilson

06/02/2022 | 08:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C. - June 2, 2022 - WeWork (NYSE: WE), a leading flexible space provider, announced today the opening of WeWork The Wilson, the company's first location in Bethesda, MD. WeWork occupies more than 60,000 square feet across three floors in the new building, offering more than 1,000 dedicated desks. With this opening, WeWork now has 14 locations in the Washington, D.C. metro area.

WeWork The Wilson offers members of all sizes, from small startups to large enterprises, private office space and suites, as well as dedicated space for members using WeWork All Access, the company's subscription membership that provides access to hundreds of WeWork locations across the globe, and WeWork On Demand, which offer pay-as-you go access to workspaces and meeting rooms.

In addition, members have access to bookable meeting rooms, classroom spaces and a mother's room, as well as to shared building amenities including an outdoor retail plaza, a fitness center, a multipurpose rooftop with indoor and outdoor space that can be used as a conference facility or for event and lounge space, a parking garage and a bike room.

The opening of WeWork The Wilson comes as companies of all sizes in the greater D.C. area increasingly embrace flexible and hybrid work solutions. In fact, from January 2022 through April 2022, WeWork All Access bookings in the Washington, D.C. metro area increased by an average of 13 percent month- over-month and during the same time period, WeWork On Demand bookings increased by an average of 38 percent-month-over-month.

"WeWork is thrilled to open its first location in Bethesda," said Errol Williams, Senior Vice President and Head of Community at WeWork. "We've seen a fundamental shift in the ways that people want to work, including a rise in demand for hybrid and flexible work in both urban and suburban markets. We're excited to welcome the Bethesda community to WeWork and to provide a resource for members looking for a trusted provider of flexible work solutions."

Among those members is McKay Mortgage Company, a local, family-owned residential home mortgage firm that's embraced hybrid work.

"Flexible workspace has always made the most sense for McKay Mortgage, as we value flexibility and cost-effectiveness," said Brendan McKay, the company's owner. "Most importantly, being a member of WeWork The Wilson allows a small company like ours to be part of a larger community. Even if only one employee is in the office on a particular day, we feed off of all the energy that comes with being in a shared workspace. WeWork is the clear leader in this space, and there is no company we'd rather partner with for our workspace solutions."

"Bethesda is home to a dynamic business community that comprises many different industries, and one thing that we keep hearing across all sectors is that people want flexibility in when and where they work," said Allie Williams, President and CEO of The Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce. "We're excited to welcome WeWork to the Bethesda community, and know that WeWork's flexible offerings will help support our local businesses and help them thrive."

In addition, to welcome the Bethesda community to WeWork, the company is offering a special offer for new members: get the first month on us when you sign up for dedicated workspace before June 30, 2022. Terms apply.

About WeWork

WeWork (NYSE: WE) was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we've become one of the leading global flexible space providers committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

Disclaimer

WeWork Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 12:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEWORK INC.
08:22aWEWORK : Opens First Bethesda, MD Location at The Wilson
PU
05/31WEWORK : Immutable offers workspace flexibility at WeWork to drive global expansion ᦙ..
PU
05/27NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Inch Higher with Core PCE Index Eyed
DJ
05/26WEWORK : Names Andre J. Fernandez As Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
05/26WeWork appoints Andre Fernandez as CFO
RE
05/26WeWork Hires Andre Fernandez as CFO; Reaffirms Q2, 2022 Revenue Guidance
MT
05/26WEWORK INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financi..
AQ
05/26WeWork Names Andre J. Fernandez As Chief Financial Officer
BU
05/26Wework Inc. Announces Appointment of Andre J. Fernandez as Chief Financial Officer
CI
05/25Upflex, Inc. announced that it has received $30 million in funding from a group of inve..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEWORK INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 493 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 311 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 952 M 4 952 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart WEWORK INC.
Duration : Period :
WeWork Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEWORK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,02 $
Average target price 9,50 $
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Yazbeck President & Chief Operating Officer
Benjamin Dunham Chief Financial Officer
Scott Morey President-Technology & Innovation
Jared DeMatteis Secretary, Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEWORK INC.-18.37%4 952
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG-6.06%3 326
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.83%3 138
ENTRA ASA-26.12%2 818
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-4.14%2 663
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP-8.62%1 493