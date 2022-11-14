Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. WeWork Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WE   US96209A1043

WEWORK INC.

(WE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59 2022-11-14 am EST
2.890 USD   -4.62%
06:13aWEWORK INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/10WeWork to Shut 40 US Locations After Third-Quarter Sales Miss
MT
11/10WeWork Q3 Loss Shrinks as Revenue Rises; Issues Q4, Updates 2022 Revenue Guidance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WeWork : Opens First West Midtown Atlanta Location at The Interlock

11/14/2022 | 08:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atlanta, GA - November 14, 2022 - WeWork (NYSE: WE), a leading flexible space provider, announced today the opening of WeWork The Interlock, the company's newest location in Atlanta and first location in West Midtown. WeWork occupies more than 39,000 square feet at The Interlock.

WeWork The Interlock offers members of all sizes, from small startups to large enterprises, private office space and suites, as well as space for members using WeWork All Access, the company's subscription membership that provides access to hundreds of WeWork locations across the globe, and WeWork On Demand, which offer pay-as-you go access to workspaces and meeting rooms.

The brand new space features custom artwork from local creators and offers members access to bookable meeting rooms, a mother's suite, wellness and focus rooms, all within a conveniently located, amenity-driven area of Atlanta. The Interlock, a brand new industrial development, also features outdoor terraces, restaurants, a rooftop bar and pool, and a boutique hotel.

Among those members is Moderna, the biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. WeWork collaborated closely with Moderna to develop a custom workplace solution to fit the company's unique needs. The resulting space is comprised of two WeWork Office Suites, a product that provides companies with enhanced, move-in ready space with private amenities and keycard access.

Moderna's new office spans approximately 19,000 square feet and features custom branding, a dedicated pantry, private outdoor space, and a range of de-densified workspaces to foster collaboration and connection for over 100 employees.

The opening of WeWork The Interlock comes as companies of all sizes in the greater Atlanta area increasingly embrace flexible and hybrid work solutions. In fact, from January through September 2022, WeWork All Access bookings in the Atlanta metro area increased by 33% and during the same time period, WeWork On Demand bookings increased by 125%.

"We're thrilled to join the West Midtown community with the opening of WeWork The Interlock," said Suzie Russell, Territory Vice President at WeWork. "WeWork The Interlock offers members a range of flexible workspace solutions to help fit diverse workstyles, making it a great home for individuals and enterprise companies alike."

"A recent JLL survey found that more than 40 percent of companies anticipate increasing their use of flexible space as part of their post-pandemic workplace strategy," said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta. "The opening of WeWork The Interlock, along with the others we've celebrated, is symbolic on many fronts because it signifies and strengthens Atlanta's reputation as a place where entrepreneurs, small businesses and companies of all sizes have the support and resources to help build their dreams."

WeWork is also offering a special offer for new members: get up to two months of membership fees free when you sign up for dedicated workspace before December 22, 2022. Terms apply - see link for full terms and conditions.

About WeWork

WeWork (NYSE: WE) was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we've become one of the leading global flexible space providers committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

Disclaimer

WeWork Inc. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 13:14:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEWORK INC.
06:13aWEWORK INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
11/10WeWork to Shut 40 US Locations After Third-Quarter Sales Miss
MT
11/10WeWork Q3 Loss Shrinks as Revenue Rises; Issues Q4, Updates 2022 Revenue Guidance
MT
11/10Earnings Flash (WE) WE WORK Reports Q3 Revenue $817M
MT
11/10Transcript : WeWork Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10WeWork Q3 Loss Shrinks as Revenue Rises; Issues Q4, Updates 2022 Revenue Guidance
MT
11/10Wework Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fin..
AQ
11/10WeWork Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
11/10WeWork Inc. Provides Financial Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022
CI
11/10WeWork to exit 40 locations in U.S. to cut costs
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEWORK INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 279 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 814 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 921 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 142 M 2 142 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart WEWORK INC.
Duration : Period :
WeWork Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEWORK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,03 $
Average target price 7,25 $
Spread / Average Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Yazbeck President & Chief Operating Officer
Andre John Fernandez Chief Financial Officer
Scott Morey President-Technology & Innovation
Jared DeMatteis Secretary, Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEWORK INC.-64.77%2 142
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG2.73%3 491
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)4.14%2 742
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-21.16%2 490
ENTRA ASA-44.28%2 026
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP-16.09%1 279