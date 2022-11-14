WeWork : Opens First West Midtown Atlanta Location at The Interlock

Atlanta, GA - November 14, 2022 - WeWork (NYSE: WE), a leading flexible space provider, announced today the opening of WeWork The Interlock, the company's newest location in Atlanta and first location in West Midtown. WeWork occupies more than 39,000 square feet at The Interlock.

WeWork The Interlock offers members of all sizes, from small startups to large enterprises, private office space and suites, as well as space for members using WeWork All Access, the company's subscription membership that provides access to hundreds of WeWork locations across the globe, and WeWork On Demand, which offer pay-as-you go access to workspaces and meeting rooms.

The brand new space features custom artwork from local creators and offers members access to bookable meeting rooms, a mother's suite, wellness and focus rooms, all within a conveniently located, amenity-driven area of Atlanta. The Interlock, a brand new industrial development, also features outdoor terraces, restaurants, a rooftop bar and pool, and a boutique hotel.

Among those members is Moderna, the biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. WeWork collaborated closely with Moderna to develop a custom workplace solution to fit the company's unique needs. The resulting space is comprised of two WeWork Office Suites, a product that provides companies with enhanced, move-in ready space with private amenities and keycard access.

Moderna's new office spans approximately 19,000 square feet and features custom branding, a dedicated pantry, private outdoor space, and a range of de-densified workspaces to foster collaboration and connection for over 100 employees.

The opening of WeWork The Interlock comes as companies of all sizes in the greater Atlanta area increasingly embrace flexible and hybrid work solutions. In fact, from January through September 2022, WeWork All Access bookings in the Atlanta metro area increased by 33% and during the same time period, WeWork On Demand bookings increased by 125%.

"We're thrilled to join the West Midtown community with the opening of WeWork The Interlock," said Suzie Russell, Territory Vice President at WeWork. "WeWork The Interlock offers members a range of flexible workspace solutions to help fit diverse workstyles, making it a great home for individuals and enterprise companies alike."

"A recent JLL survey found that more than 40 percent of companies anticipate increasing their use of flexible space as part of their post-pandemic workplace strategy," said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta. "The opening of WeWork The Interlock, along with the others we've celebrated, is symbolic on many fronts because it signifies and strengthens Atlanta's reputation as a place where entrepreneurs, small businesses and companies of all sizes have the support and resources to help build their dreams."

About WeWork

WeWork (NYSE: WE) was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we've become one of the leading global flexible space providers committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.