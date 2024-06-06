Dublin, Ireland - 6 June 2024 - WeWork, the leading global flexible space provider, today announced it has opened its doors to WeWork One Central Plaza, an iconic building in the heart of Dublin - spanning eight floors and totalling 73,000 sq ft of flexible workspace. This opening not only underscores the company's dedication to investing in its products and services to provide a first-class member experience, but reaffirms its commitment to creating a strong presence in its best-performing markets.

Formerly Dublin's Central Bank home, WeWork One Central Plaza houses 1,500 desks and offers a range of workspace options that meet the needs of modern businesses. The flagship location features office suites and conference rooms for collaborative work, as well as bookable office space and phone booths for heads-down tasks. One Central Plaza will also be open to WeWork All Access and On Demand members, enabling workers to rent a desk or meeting room at this location, as well as hundreds of other WeWork locations across the globe, by the hour or day.

This April, WeWork saw All Access bookings per location in the Irish capital increase by 51%* year over year, and On Demand bookings per location increase by 296%* in the same period. Dublin has also seen a 26%* increase year over year in total footfall by occupied desk. At the time of opening, WeWork One Central Plaza is at 50% occupancy.

Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment, says -"I'm delighted to see the opening of WeWork's offices at Central Plaza, a truly iconic building in the heart of the city. WeWork provides flexible workspace solutions to meet modern business needs across the spectrum, from individual entrepreneurs to SMEs and large multinationals. I wish the team at WeWork, and those moving into Central Plaza, all the best in their new offices."

Ben Samuels, Chief Revenue Officer, WeWork says - "We're thrilled to be opening our doors to the distinguished One Central Plaza in Dublin, a burgeoning business hub and a key market for us. This opening marks a significant moment for WeWork as we enter a new phase for the company - putting our best foot forward with our strongest locations globally. As more companies look to incorporate flexible workspace into their portfolio, WeWork continues to cement its position as a go-to partner to power workplace strategies that marry business and employee needs. I'm confident that WeWork One Central Plaza will be a top choice for scaling businesses prioritizing well-designed space with first-class amenities in a prime location."

Blending modern functionality with grand design, WeWork One Central Plaza has its own distinct character and is designed with neutral and rich materials, such as dark timber and marble, to create a welcoming aesthetic. Exciting amenities include a barista bar, WeWork's on-site community team, showers and a beer island. The building also features a rooftop restaurant where members will have access to 360° panoramic views of the city.

Colin Creagh, Head of Ireland, Klarna says - "A well-designed, dynamic space where our team can collaborate is crucial to supporting Klarna's unique way of working. WeWork is our workplace partner of choice, and we're super excited about moving to WeWork One Central Plaza. It's a state-of-the-art office where our employees can do their best work, disrupting the global retail banking sector with fairer, more transparent products."

Peter Lynn, Managing Director, Hines adds - "This is a major milestone for Central Plaza with the arrival of WeWork and the opening of high quality flexible workspace this month, in one of the most stunning work settings in Dublin. This historic building, which has been leased for some time, has been carefully restored and modernized, and it is fitting that it will now be home to a variety of both budding Irish-based entrepreneurs and enterprises. We are delighted to confirm that the entire office space at Central Plaza is now at 100% occupancy."

At the end of May, WeWork finalized its extensive global portfolio rationalization process and completed its restructuring in the US and Canada. Its Plan of Reorganization, which was confirmed by the United States Bankruptcy Court on May 30, will see the company eliminate $4bn of pre-petition debt, and save $12bn in projected lease liabilities. The company has successfully amended over 170 office leases and exited 160 locations. WeWork expects to emerge from Chapter 11 mid-June better positioned to invest in its products, services, and best-in-class member experience.

Member companies of all sizes will move into WeWork One Central Plaza this June.

*As of April 30, 2024

