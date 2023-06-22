Toronto, Ontario - June 22, 2023 -WeWork (NYSE: WE), the leading flexible space provider, announced today the opening of WeWork 357 Bay St., the company's ninth location in Toronto. WeWork occupies the entire building, which spans more than 65,000 square feet across ten floors in the city's financial core.

WeWork 357 Bay St. offers individuals, small businesses, and enterprise companies sophisticatedly designed and modern workspaces to accommodate diverse work styles. In addition to turnkey private offices and collaborative lounges, WeWork 357 Bay St. has dedicated coworking space for members using WeWork All Access, the company's subscription membership that provides access to WeWork locations around the world, and WeWork On Demand, which enables pay-as-you-go access to workspaces and meeting rooms.

The new WeWork location within the historic building features bookable meeting rooms, thoughtfully designed workspace, quiet areas for calls, and professional events and programming, all within downtown Toronto. Located close to major transit, popular restaurants, and entertainment venues, WeWork 357 Bay St. offers members a great experience before, during and after their workday.

"We're thrilled to open our newest Toronto location at 357 Bay St.," said Suzie Russell, Territory Vice President at WeWork. "As individuals and companies continue to navigate their workplace strategy, it's clear that there is no singular solution for how people want to work, and 357 Bay covers every need a company could have. With this location's variety of turnkey workspaces, we look forward to providing members of all sizes with an environment to support their best work."

How Toronto is Working

The opening of WeWork 357 Bay St. comes as companies and individuals residing in Toronto increasingly embrace flexible and hybrid work solutions. In fact, from January through May 2023, WeWork All Access bookings in Toronto increased by 32% and during the same time period, WeWork On Demand bookings increased by 48%. This year, the most popular day for WeWork All Access and On Demand bookings in Toronto has been Thursdays.

