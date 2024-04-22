New York, NY - April 22, 2024 - Following negotiations over the past few months, WeWork has reached an agreement with Kushner Companies and RFR to maintain a strong presence with three floors at 77 Sands St. WeWork's offices in Dumbo Heights have been a popular destination for small businesses and entrepreneurs since its opening in 2015, and, following the development of new hybrid working patterns, have seen increased demand from tech startups.

"WeWork has been a lead tenant at the Dumbo Heights development for nearly 10 years. Their presence and flexible workspaces have been critical to attracting other innovative tenants and retailers, creating a vibrant community near downtown Brooklyn," said Laurent Morali, CEO of Kushner Companies. "We are excited to have reached an agreement to carry our partnership into the future and look forward to continuing our collaboration at Dumbo Heights for years to come."

"Our 77 Sands location has been an epicenter of innovation, creativity and technology for almost a decade. In recent years, with the rise of remote and hybrid work patterns, our Brooklyn locations have become popular destinations for startups and freelancers looking for more accessible office space. One of the stand out features of 77 Sands is our close-knit community of members, many of whom have been tenants for many years," said Peter Greenspan, Global Head of Real Estate at WeWork. "We are grateful for Kushner Companies' and RFR's constructive conversations over the past few months which have culminated in an agreement that will enable us to continue sustainable and strong operations well into the future."

