Paris - 21 May 2024 - WeWork, the leading global flexible space provider, announced today the arrival of Shares, a pioneering French online investment start-up, at WeWork 4 Jules Lefebvre in Paris. This decision reflects the startup's need for flexible and scalable office solutions in the midst of rapid growth, highlighting how WeWork supports innovative companies by providing not only dynamic spaces, but also an expansive footprint that allows for seamless expansion.

Founded in 2021 with a vision to democratize access to online investing, Shares offers easy access to equities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. WeWork has been instrumental in Shares' expansion, providing adaptable office spaces in major cities like Barcelona, Berlin, and London, before establishing the startup's French headquarters in Paris in March 2024.

Benjamin Chemla, CEO, and co-founder of Shares, said, "We are an international company with a team spread across several cities, and WeWork's global footprint has been essential to our growth. Their international presence has enabled us to be present where we needed to be, without having to worry about finding office space or committing to fixed leases."

One of Shares' main challenges has been adapting to rapid growth, with ever-changing staffing requirements. WeWork's flexibility in modulating space has been crucial during high points.

"Since our creation, our needs for office space have constantly evolved," explains Benjamin Chemla. "Being with WeWork allows us to adapt our spaces as our needs change, which is crucial for a fast-growing startup like ours." Following an initial choice of larger offices in London, the company refined its strategy, seamlessly transferring its teams with Wework to its Paris offices, better suiting the evolving workforce.

Benjamin Samuels, Chief Revenue Officer at WeWork, said "Our partnership with Shares underscores the strategic advantage of WeWork's expansive network, providing vital flexibility and scalability that allows companies like Shares to establish global operations quickly and efficiently. Shares is a leader in their sector, who has disrupted a traditional industry across Europe, and we are proud to have supported them from their early beginnings. We are excited to welcome them to the WeWork community in Paris, where they can leverage our dynamic ecosystem of resources, connections, and innovative workspaces to drive their success."

The fintech startup also recognizes a core value shared with WeWork: a commitment to fostering community. "Community lies at the heart of our business, and it's this principle that underpins Shares's foundation - you thrive when you're well surrounded," adds Benjamin Chemla. "We believe in the transformative power of collaboration, and WeWork provides the perfect setting to connect, collaborate and innovate."

About WeWork

WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we've become the leading global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

About Shares

Shares is a cutting-edge investment platform designed to empower users to invest smarter. Offering a diverse selection of US and EU stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, Shares integrates a powerful social layer into the investing experience. This feature allows users to follow fellow investors, view their investments and portfolios, and engage in insightful investment discussions within the Shares community.

With Shares, investors at all levels can collaborate, share knowledge, and inspire long-term growth in their investments. Founded in France, Shares stands out as the first investment app to be regulated by both the AMF and ACPR. The platform has secured $90 million in total funding from top venture capital firms, including Valar Ventures and Singular.