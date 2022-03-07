WeWork : Statement Regarding Russia Operations

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 - WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) ("WeWork") today issued the below statement:

We unequivocally condemn the unprovoked and unjust war that is bringing senseless devastation to the people of Ukraine. Together with our colleagues, members, and landlords, we have been finalizing solutions to divest operations in Russia and we've suspended all expansion plans for the business in this region. We continue to focus on the safety of our colleagues and all those affected by the ongoing conflict. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine, and have a partnership with the UN Refugee Agency to support refugees fleeing in Eastern Europe, assist with aid and resources, and provide free space for those in immediate need.

