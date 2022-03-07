Log in
    WE   US96209A1043

WEWORK INC.

(WE)
WeWork : Statement Regarding Russia Operations

03/07/2022 | 10:10am EST
NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 - WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) ("WeWork") today issued the below statement:

We unequivocally condemn the unprovoked and unjust war that is bringing senseless devastation to the people of Ukraine. Together with our colleagues, members, and landlords, we have been finalizing solutions to divest operations in Russia and we've suspended all expansion plans for the business in this region. We continue to focus on the safety of our colleagues and all those affected by the ongoing conflict. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine, and have a partnership with the UN Refugee Agency to support refugees fleeing in Eastern Europe, assist with aid and resources, and provide free space for those in immediate need.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we've become one of the leading global flexible space providers committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

Disclaimer

WeWork Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 15:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
