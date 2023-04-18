Advanced search
    WE   US96209A1043

WEWORK INC.

(WE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-18 pm EDT
0.4935 USD   +1.36%
05:49pWeWork receives non-compliance notice from NYSE
RE
05:41pWework Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:41pWeWork Gets NYSE Notification for Non-Compliance With Minimum Share Price Listing Rule
MT
WeWork receives non-compliance notice from NYSE

04/18/2023 | 05:49pm EDT
The WeWork logo is displayed on a screen during the company's IPO on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - WeWork Inc said on Tuesday that it had received a non-compliance notice from the New York Stock Exchange, as its stock traded below $1 over a 30 day period.

The notice will not result in immediate de-listing and the company will have six months to regain compliance, the flexible workspace provider said.

Debt-laden WeWork last month struck deals to cut its debt by about $1.5 billion and extend the date of some maturities to preserve cash as it struggles to turn a quarterly profit since going public in 2021.

The company benefited from a pandemic-driven shift to flexible work outside traditional offices but has been feeling the impact from mass layoffs across the tech sector.

WeWork shares have fallen 65% year to date, resulting in a market capitalization of $360.9 million, according to Refinitiv data. It was valued at as much as $47 billion in 2019.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
