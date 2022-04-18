Log in
TravelCenters of America Launches New Custom Fleet Credit Card Program

04/18/2022
Engages with WEX|EFS to Provide Expanded Purchase Options at Travel Centers

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator and franchisor of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, announced today the launch of TA Fleet Universal, a new fleet card payment program, powered by WEX Inc.’s (NYSE: WEX) global commerce platform. The new TA Fleet Universal card can be used at all 275 TA, Petro or TA Express travel centers and at 16,000 truck stops and 95% of retail fueling stations nationwide where WEX network cards are accepted. Cardholders may benefit from fuel and product discounts and additional perks that will soon be available for TA’s UltraOne Loyalty Program members as well.

TA Fleet Universal card (Photo: Business Wire)

TA Fleet Universal card (Photo: Business Wire)

“The TA Fleet Universal Credit Card program increases driver convenience and supports our commitment to enhance the guest experience nationwide,” said Jon Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer of TravelCenters of America. “Engaging with WEX’s powerful global platform allows us to provide professional drivers a competitive, quality program with many benefits and purchasing options when visiting us.”

“We are excited to partner with TravelCenters of America and leverage our technology platform to bring this new program to the market,” said Tim Hampton, Senior Vice President, OTR Americas at WEX. “We have a nearly four-decade history of serving the transportation industry and are committed to working with industry leaders like TravelCenters of America to continue to bring new technologies to market that will help businesses and commercial fleets simplify their operations and run more efficiently.”

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 18,000 team members serve guests in 275 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, and leverages alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.


