  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. WEX Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEX   US96208T1043

WEX INC.

(WEX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/17 04:00:02 pm EDT
159.80 USD   +3.70%
06:46aWEX Announces Partner Award Winners
BU
05/16WEX INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/16TRANSCRIPT : WEX Inc. Presents at Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum 2022, May-16-2022 08:40 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WEX Announces Partner Award Winners

05/18/2022 | 06:46am EDT
WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, announced its Health division’s 2021 Partner Awards winners during WEX SPARK 2022, an industry leading event. The division also announced partners inducted into the 2021 Circle of Excellence, which recognizes the top echelon of its partner community. The annual Partner Awards underscore the accomplishments and extraordinary efforts of the division’s partners in 2021.

“Our valued partners are a vital component to what makes us an industry leader,” said Lisa Goldkamp, senior vice president of sales and partner growth at WEX. “We are in awe of their commitment, grit, accomplishments, and achievements. In short, they simply are the best, and they inspire us to do better and be better.”

Award recipients are recognized for reaching significant milestones in 2021 across several areas including growth, advocacy, leadership, innovation, and customer service as well as overall outstanding partner successes. The winners span the partner base of WEX’s Health division – which includes health plans, financial institutions, payroll and HR benefits technology providers, and leading third-party administrators – and represent a wide breadth of leadership, knowledge, and expertise across multiple industries.

The WEX 2021 Partner Award winners in their respective categories are:

Sales Innovator: American Benefit Administrators

Service Innovator: Chard Snyder, an Ascensus company

Marketing Innovator: Advanced Benefit Strategies, Inc.

Visionary: Wellcare

Leadership: Bart Halling of UMR

COBRA Partner of the Year: Employee Benefits Corporation

CDH Platform Partner of the Year: Associated Bank

New Partner of the Year: Transamerica

Partner of the Year: Paylocity

Circle of Excellence Partners: Alerus Financial, Associated Bank, Bank of America, Chard Snyder, an Ascensus company, BenefitWallet, Consolidated Admin Services, Employee Benefits Corporation, HSA Bank, Lifetime Benefit Solutions, McGriff Employee Benefit Solutions, MetLife, Paylocity, PNC Bank, Pro-Flex Administrators, Progressive Benefit Solutions, Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group, Surency, The Harrison Group, UMR, UPMC, and Voya Financial.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 189 M - -
Net income 2022 396 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 002 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 189 M 7 189 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 600
Free-Float 89,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 159,80 $
Average target price 205,33 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Melissa D. Smith President
Jennifer Kimball Chief Accounting Officer
David Cooper Chief Technology Officer
Carlos Carriedo Chief Operating Officer-International
Ann E. Drew Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEX INC.13.83%7 189
FISERV, INC.-7.26%63 159
BLOCK, INC.-47.50%49 221
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-8.28%34 908
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.43%17 732
NEXI S.P.A-35.95%12 362