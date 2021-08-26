WEX : Board of Directors Announces Extension of Share Repurchase Program

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced that its Board of Directors has extended its share repurchase program that was initiated in 2017 and was set to expire on September 30, 2021. Under the renewed repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to $150 million worth of the company’s common stock. The repurchase program will expire on September 30, 2025, subject to earlier termination of the program by the Board of Directors. As of July 28, 2021, the Company had approximately 44.8 million shares outstanding.

Repurchases may be made from time to time until expiration or termination of the program through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block trades or otherwise. Repurchases, if any, under the program are subject to certain considerations, including but not limited to, market pricing and conditions, business, legal, accounting and other considerations. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any shares. All instructions for the repurchase of shares under this program are currently required to be in compliance with Rule 10b-18 and the covenants of any credit facility or indentures then outstanding. Purchases may be executed utilizing the safe harbor provisions of Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s ability and intention to engage in repurchases of its common stock; the conditions under which such repurchases may occur; the manner in which such repurchases may occur; the amount of any such repurchases; and, the timeframe during which such repurchases may occur. Any statements that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential future impact of any alliance, merger, acquisition, disposition or stock repurchases. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

