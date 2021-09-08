WEX : Fleet FAQs for all your fleet management questions

Posted September 8, 2021

by Nori Gale

Do you have a question about managing your fleet, or using your fleet card and are having trouble finding the answer? Below you'll find answers to some frequently asked questions (FAQs) about fleet products and services.

Fleet vehicles are groups of motor vehicles owned or leased by a business, government agency or other organization for work purposes. They are not vehicles owned by an individual or family for personal use. Typical examples of fleet vehicles are vehicles operated by car rental companies, trucking companies, taxicab companies, public utilities, public bus companies, and police departments. Many businesses purchase or lease fleet vehicles to deliver goods to customers, or for sales representatives to travel to clients. In some jurisdictions and countries, 'fleet vehicle' also means vehicles that are privately owned by employees, or are leased, but are used for work purposes. Fleet vehicles are typically managed by a fleet manager or transport manager using fleet management software. Vehicles may be connected to a fleet telematics system by way of a Fleet Management System or FMS.

Any company or person that has a vehicle purchased or leased to be used for a business has a fleet. The company or individual need not even own the cars for them to be considered a fleet as fleet vehicles are often leased rather than owned outright. Even employee-owned vehicles, if used primarily for work tasks, can be considered part of a fleet. Oftentimes in the trucking industry, fleet companies hire contractors to drive their own fleet vehicles to deliver product. These vehicles would also be considered part of a fleet.

A fleet is the vehicle(s) used for a company to conduct business. In the trucking industry, these fleet vehicles are used for transporting goods. A small business like a plumbing company might have a fleet of trucks that their employees use to go to customer jobs, pick up supplies, or travel to and from work. Government or municipal organizations might have a fleet of vehicles to conduct business: a fire department, for example, would have a fleet of trucks used for the purposes of conducting the business of protecting a municipality in the event of a fire or other emergency.

Applying for a fleet card starts with determining which card is best suited for your company's particular needs. Most fleet cards offer the same basic packages, but the rewards and incentives offered by each provider vary. Before you apply, determine the benefits you're looking for which might include:

Rebates for every gallon of fuel purchased

Discounts on products and services

Access to real-time reporting on where, when, and how your drivers are spending money

The ability to set restrictions on spending and/or which products can be bought

Pay attention to the program's coverage: the amount of stations where your drivers can use their cards, and where they're located. Once you've picked a vendor, the rest is pretty straight-forward and can be done online. Once you've decided on the right gas card provider for you, it's as simple as filling out a form providing some basic information: your business name, your fleet's number of vehicles, your business' requirements, and some contact information. This can usually be done either over the phone or online.

There are three ways to check your fleet card balance. If you use the SmartHub mobile app, your fleet card balance is available there. Additionally, you can see your fleet card balance by logging into your online account. Your balance will be visible from your dashboard after logging in. On your dashboard you can also:

Review account activity

Review and pay invoices

Update account information

Add or remove users, contacts, and drivers

Track transactions

Set authorization/spending controls

The third way to check your fleet card balance is in the instance that you have not set up an online account. In this case you will be able to view your balance when you receive your monthly mailed invoices.

With the WEX Fleet Card, you never have to plan routes around where to fuel, or drive miles out of your way to get to the right gas station. WEX fuel cards are accepted at virtually any major U.S. fuel station, and over 45,000 service locations. Our WEX Connect app helps drivers find the cheapest nearby fuel.

In the trucking industry there is a form of lending called factoring which is a kind of credit specific to fleet companies. The way it works is when a trucking company is contracted to pick up or deliver goods, they can use factoring to be pre-paid for the shipment. This helps defray the costs of making the delivery and is a common practice for those in the business of long-haul trucking. Factoring companies offer this kind of lending, also referred to as freight factoring, transportation factoring, trucking factoring, or freight bill factoring. Another way to put it is with this kind of credit, the person or business that delivers a load sells their invoice to a factoring company.

EFS helps freight carriers unlock the value behind payments, so you can focus on making your business the best it can be. The EFS fuel card sets the standard for security and control for your fleet business, with add-on solutions to improve efficiency and performance based on your exact needs. To make a payment on your EFS fleet card, simply sign into your account and follow these steps:

Click 'Select Program' Choose 'Credit Management' from the drop-down menu, then 'Online Payments' from the fly-out menu Set the desired Issuer ID, Bank Account #, and AR Number in the available menus Check the statement(s) you want to make payments for Select the date you want the payment to be made Enter and confirm an email address. This address will receive confirmation of payment. Enter a note in the Comment field, if desired Click 'Authorize Payment' and confirm the payment info

NOTE: To make any changes to your bank account numbers, please call customer assistance.

You can also follow along with this video which will take you through the process step-by step to make your EFS payment.

Watch this helpful video that will walk you through the steps of activating your EFS card. You can also follow these steps to activate your EFS card:

To set up a new EFS card, click 'Select Program,' then 'Manage Cards' Then choose 'Update Cards' from the drop-down menu in the upper right corner of the screen From here, you'll want to look up the card you want to assign by entering the last four digits of the card number or by entering the unit number or policy number Then click 'Look Up Cards' Once the card information displays in the search results area, click on the card number you want to assign This takes you to the car detail screen where you will access and set up all of the information for that card First, select the appropriate policy number to which the card will be assigned The policy is important because it dictates how the group of cards will behave. For example, the policy defines the card product limit, where the card can be used, and what prompts are required on that card Under card status, select 'Active' You will then want to determine if that card can be entered at the point-of-sale or if you require the car to be physically swiped. Typically, you would leave this set to 'Policy' which would automatically refer to the policy for how to handle this type of transaction. Under the information section, you'll want to select 'Both'which tells the system to use the information associated with both the card and the policy in terms of how the card behaves Finally, click 'Save'

Watch this helpful video that will walk you through the step-by-step process of getting an EFS money code. To issue an EFS money code you can also follow these simple steps:

Click on 'Select Program,' then 'Money Codes,' then 'Issue Money Code' from the drop-down menu in the upper right corner of the screen

From the 'Money Code' screen, select the Contract ID or account from which you want the money code drawn

Then enter the amount of the money code in dollars and cents in the funding amount field

Enter the payee, for example, the driver or the merchant in the 'Issue To' field and enter any applicable note. Your note might include tracking or reporting information

If you want to add an additional line for reporting purposes, click the 'Add Info' button and you can select the drop-down menu to see a list of additional data points you can capture on the money code. Select the additional data you want to capture. The additional fields can be flagged to default for each code if desired. This information is used for tracking and reporting only

When you've entered all the necessary information, click 'Issue Money Code,' and the money code will then be displayed at the top of the screen

The money transfer code is the 10 digit number at the top which needs to be shared with the payee. You will share this number with the payee after you have validated the recipient of the code

Validation is done one of three ways: Call in using our IVR system Get an authorization code through our online portal Or call into customer service at 888-824-7378

The money code can then be written on the Fleet One or EFS check

The Fleet One or EFS check can be shipped to you directly for distribution or can also be picked up at your local truck stop

To cash an EFS money code, the payee can take it to a bank or check cashing facility, and deposit it like a normal check. Before depositing/cashing, the code needs to be authorized to the check. Authorization is done one of three ways.

Call in using our IVR system

Get an authorization code through our online portal

Or call into customer service at 888-824-7378

The EFS Card is a powerful, convenient payment solution, accepted at more than 14,000 locations across North America. Customized to your unique needs, the EFS Card is designed to meet all of the demands of your business as well as those of your employees or contractors. Here's a two-page guide to how to use your EFS card.

The time involved for an EFS transfer of money from a card to an outside bank account is industry standard - the same as it would be for a routine check. Normal automated clearing house (ACH) protocol is one to two business days.

An authorization code can be obtained in one of three ways:

Calling in using our IVR system

Obtaining one through our online portal

Calling into customer service at 888-824-7378

An EFS money code is a series of numbers that is issued by a company to represent a payment. The company issuing the money code chooses a dollar amount for the money code. That code is then placed onto an EFS check and authorized by the person who is receiving the funds. That authorization code validates the legitimacy of the check.

EFS Money codes default to have an auto-expire date of 180 days. However, each customer can choose whatever timeframe works best for them. Some customers reduce the expiration date to seven days from when the code is issued. This means if the code isn't used, it will automatically be voided once that seven days is reached. Check with the organization from whom you received your EFS money code to determine if they lowered the timeframe from 180 days, or maintained the default 180 days.

Here's a quick guide to how to issue a MoneyCode.

You can also follow these simple steps:

Click 'Select Program' Choose 'Money Codes' from the drop-down menu, then 'Issue Money Code' from the fly-out menu Under the 'Contract ID' drop-down, choose the account from which the money code will be drawn In the 'Funded Amount' field, enter the amount of the money code In the 'Issue To' field, enter the payee-for example, the driver or merchant Complete the remaining fields, including Control Number, Driver ID, and Unit Number Click 'Issue Money Code.' The money code information displays at the top of the screen.

There are multiple ways to pull funds from an EFS card. ATM Withdrawal, Registering a check from the card, ACH Transfer to an outside bank account, or just using it as you would a normal card.

Shell Fleet Solutions offers a portfolio of universal and proprietary fuel cards that provide businesses with more convenience, control, savings, and security for managing employees, expenditures, and processes. Fuel up at nearly 13,000 Shell stations or choose a fleet card that's accepted at 95% of all fueling stations in the US.

Shell Fleet Plus® Card

Get Maximum Savings

Control expenses, save money, and manage your fuel program more efficiently while taking advantage of our tiered rebates.

Shell Fleet Navigator® Card

Fuel Anywhere and Save

Accepted at nearly 13,000 Shell stations plus over 95% of all U.S. fueling stations nationwide. Save with rebates and gain insights with advanced reporting.

Shell Small Business™ Card

Carry a Balance

Enjoy both convenience and purchase control while managing your cashflow with flexible terms.



Fuel up at nearly 13,000 Shell stations with a proprietary card or choose a fleet card that's accepted at 95% of all fueling stations in the US. Find a convenient Shell station near you.

With the flexibility to fuel anywhere, the Marathon Universal Card is accepted at every major U.S. fuel station-45,000 service locations, too. Plus, you save up to 7¢ a gallon when you fill up at over 5,400 Marathon locations nationwide.

Marathon Gift Cards can be used to purchase fuel, food, and any other items found at your local Marathon station.

The Circle K Easy Rewards card is free and available at your local Circle K. You can also join using the app or online.

To get a Murphy gas card, you can apply online, or call us at 1-800-950-6128.

You can use your Conoco card at over 6,400 Conoco®, 76® or Phillips 66® locations. Or, enjoy universal acceptance for broader reach, at over 95% of all U.S. retail fueling locations and more than 45,000 service locations - anywhere WEX is accepted. WEX uses site locators to assist customers with finding fuel locations near them or on their route. Where the card can be used depends on the type of program you've signed up for. A Universal card can be used at any WEX accepting fuel location. A Conoco card can be used at Conoco sites.

Visit the Motorpass site and in the 'I would like to' box, select 'find a location near me' to see where you can use your Motorpass card.

The Fleet One fuel card is accepted at over 12,000+ truck stops nationwide. Once you've created your account you can download the Fleet One mobile app to research all accepting locations nearest to you. The Fleet One app can be found on the Google Play store and the Apple App store:

Google Play store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.efsllc.fleetonedriver

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fleet-one-cardcontrol/id1298076876

Use this handy locator link to see which states have Sunoco gas stations: Gas Station Near Me & Open Now | Sunoco

All fleet cards are not the same, and different types of fuel cards suit the needs of different kinds and sizes of businesses. View WEX's fleet card comparison chart to see which fleet fuel card is right for you.



