    WEX   US96208T1043

WEX INC.

(WEX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
138.28 USD   +2.94%
WEX Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 27, 2022

10/13/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced it will report third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27, 2022. From WEX, Melissa Smith, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Jagtar Narula, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that morning at 10:00 A.M. EDT to discuss the Company's results.

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the WEX website, www.wexinc.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing +1-888-510-2008 or +1-646-960-0306. The passcode number is 2237921.

A replay of the live webcast will be available on the Company's website or by dialing +1-800-770-2030 or +1-647-362-9199, conference ID number 2237921, beginning approximately two hours after the webcast. The replay will be available through November 27, 2022.

About WEX
WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 268 M - -
Net income 2022 333 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 881 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 934 M 5 934 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 5 600
Free-Float 88,4%
Technical analysis trends WEX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 134,33 $
Average target price 190,15 $
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Melissa D. Smith President
Jagtar Narula Chief Financial Officer
David Cooper Chief Technology Officer
Carlos Carriedo Chief Operating Officer-International
Ann E. Drew Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEX INC.-4.32%5 934
FISERV, INC.-9.72%59 929
BLOCK, INC.-65.24%33 490
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-20.71%29 706
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.38%12 697
NEXI S.P.A-40.26%10 633