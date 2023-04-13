WEX SPARK 2023 to Gather Business Decision Makers for Expert Commentary and Opportunities to Fuel Business Growth

Business leaders managing fleets, deploying employee benefits programs, and processing payments will learn about new technologies and emerging industry trends

WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, will convene more than 1,000 business decision makers in San Diego on April 17-19 for WEX SPARK 2023. The annual learning and networking event will focus on new technologies and emerging industry trends meant to simplify payments, fleet management, and benefits administration and help fuel business growth.

“With relentless global and macroeconomic change over the last four years, WEX hears from customers perhaps now more than ever about the decisions and dilemmas before them — everything from staffing and supply chain disruptions to shifting go-to-market expectations and beleaguered operational processes,” said Melissa D. Smith, WEX Chair, CEO, and President. “Business leaders are grappling with unprecedented challenges — and SPARK is poised to once again offer solutions, celebration, and — most valuable of all — an opportunity to collaborate with others facing similar friction points on a daily basis.”

Capitalizing on synergies between the millions of employers and consumers that rely on WEX to better manage payment processing, WEX SPARK 2023 will feature insight from leaders in fintech, product innovation, B2B payments, HR benefits administration, and fleet management. Agenda highlights include:

Keynote remarks from WEX Chair, CEO, and President Melissa Smith and other WEX executives, who will share WEX’s vision, strategies, and an overview of innovations to help attendees shape their business growth plans.

Breakout and spotlight sessions that will feature WEX benefits platform capabilities, product features, and functionality, as well as sales programs and resources, thought leadership on industry trends, and best practices.

Expert trainers and platform gurus will host a series of sessions to teach attendees about the WEX benefits platform. These learning experiences will integrate research and innovation and show attendees how to apply a deeper understanding of WEX’s solutions to their day-to-day work.

“SPARK, our annual industry leading learning and networking event, provides rich and relevant information and content, empowering an experience ideal for C-suite executives, benefits administrators, OTR operators, travel and tourism professionals, and fleet managers,” said Robert Deshaies, COO, Americas at WEX. “We look forward to welcoming our WEX community, celebrating with them, and sharing with them how our flexible technology solutions, services, and resources can simplify the business of running a business.”

WEX SPARK 2023 will be held at the Marriott Marquis San Diego. Agenda and other event information, including registration details for current WEX customers and business leaders from around the globe are available at https://www.wexspark.com/. Highlights and news announcements from the event will be shared in real time via Twitter #WEXSPARK2023.

WEX SPARK 2023 is sponsored by strategic partners, including Visa, Coherent Solutions, Mastercard, Kunai, FIS, Fiserv, and Great Hearing Benefits.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005354/en/