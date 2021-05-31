WEX : Shares Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

Posted May 31, 2021

Today, WEX is excited to share our inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, a cohesive representation of the work we've done across these three areas of focus since our founding over 35 years ago.

Bringing the future of commerce to the present is WEX's vision. We provide products and services to millions of customers, partners, and end-users around the world with the goal of responsibly and sustainably enabling payments. The lens through which we work is our values: Integrity, Execution, Innovation, Relationships, and Community.

This report uses the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework to illustrate WEX's efforts and performance for the fiscal year 2020. Our aim is to bring all of our initiatives together in one place, showcasing WEX's work across corporate responsibility, sustainability, and philanthropy. Producing this report signals a big step in WEX's commitment to continuous improvement. Sharing more about the work we know is important to the people we serve - from our employees to our partners, our investors, and people all around the world who rely on WEX for the products and services we provide - will help us get closer to our goal of becoming an even more sustainable and resilient business.

For our 2020 report, we've organized our work into four key areas:

Our environmental commitment: Climate change is one of the greatest challenges we face globally. WEX is committed to reducing our energy consumption and E-Waste generation and continuing to engage in long-term sustainability projects to help mitigate climate change. Our team and culture: We foster a culture that supports innovation and collaboration and within which the growth of our people is a top priority. We have a unifying strategy for our workplace that champions a sense of belonging for all, providing equal access, opportunities, and treatment to all WEX employees. Social Responsibility: A desire to strengthen our communities is core to WEX's culture. We work towards this goal by supporting nonprofit organizations focused on building healthy and vibrant communities. Underlying this work is a deep belief in the need for a more just and equal society in our own neighborhoods and cities, and in the wider world. Governance: We're committed to sound corporate governance, and strong ethics and compliance practices. Smart governance promotes the long-term interests of our employees and partners and helps build public trust in our company.

Our hope is that by presenting our work in a comprehensive report, we'll be able to clearly outline our focus and efforts, and provide a roadmap of what we have planned for the future.

What's Next for WEX and the Focus on ESG

We've made an impact over 35+ years in business by leading with our values and nurturing a company culture that is inextricably bound to and derived from WEX's social responsibility efforts and campaigns. WEX's steadfast focus on the company's impact on the world has positioned us well to engage in today's conversation framed by Environment, Social, and Governance. We have exciting efforts and initiatives underway that will continue our work on ESG. We're confident that the progress we've already made and our clarity of purpose position us well to continue making an impact and improving the health of the communities in which we live and work.

We'll keep moving forward on these important initiatives, continue to update this report, and share details about our efforts along the way. We welcome you to join the discussion and participate in keeping us on track.

We're grateful to our dedicated employees, our extraordinary partners, and the diverse communities around the world who rely on our products and services. Through this focus on ESG, we will make WEX stronger, together.

WEX Corporate