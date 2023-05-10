Advanced search
    WEX   US96208T1043

WEX INC.

(WEX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-09 pm EDT
176.41 USD   -0.01%
08:05aWEX to Host Benefits Investor Event on June 1
BU
05/09WEX recognizes Associated Bank for best-in-class HSA services
AQ
05/08Wex : Investor Presentation
PU
WEX to Host Benefits Investor Event on June 1

05/10/2023 | 08:05am EDT
WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced it will host a Benefits Investor Event on Thursday, June 1, 2023, to provide an in-depth review of this segment, including the product set, growth drivers, and financial profile. The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and conclude at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET.

The event will feature remarks from the following members of the WEX leadership team:

  • Melissa Smith, Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and President
  • Jagtar Narula, Chief Financial Officer
  • Lisa Goldkamp, General Manager & Senior Vice President, Benefits
  • Chris Byrd, Senior Vice President, Benefits & Government Affairs

Investors and other interested parties can register to attend virtually at https://wex-benefits-ir-event-virtual.open-exchange.net/registration. The accompanying slide presentation will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of the WEX website at https://ir.wexinc.com immediately prior to the event. A replay will also be available on the WEX website following the event for no fewer than three months.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 490 M - -
Net income 2023 369 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 557 M 7 557 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
EV / Sales 2024 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 6 100
Free-Float 84,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 176,41 $
Average target price 220,85 $
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Melissa D. Smith President
Jagtar Narula Chief Financial Officer
David Cooper Chief Technology Officer
Carlos Carriedo Chief Operating Officer-International
Ann E. Drew Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEX INC.7.80%7 557
FISERV, INC.18.23%73 701
BLOCK, INC.-5.60%35 882
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.7.45%27 956
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.72%16 971
EDENRED SE15.72%16 064
