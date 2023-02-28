Advanced search
    WEX   US96208T1043

WEX INC.

(WEX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-27 pm EST
190.45 USD   +0.34%
02/22WEX to Present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
02/17Insider Sell: Wex
MT
02/16WEX to Present at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum
BU
WEX to Present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum

02/28/2023 | 08:03am EST
WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Jagtar Narula, will present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at approximately 4:00 PM ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.wexinc.com, or through the following address: https://wsw.com/webcast/wolfe3/wex/1753024. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
