WEX : works with MYOB to increase ease of B2B payments for Australia

01/18/2021 | 04:01pm EST
WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced its collaboration with online business management platform MYOB to deliver B2B payments for Australian businesses.

MYOB provides business and accounting software to 1.2 million businesses in Australia and New Zealand.

The collaboration gives WEX customers access to MYOB’s business payment platform to pay their suppliers via WEX virtual credit cards.

Utilising the MYOB solution, WEX customers can enjoy a more seamless and efficient experience when making payments to suppliers, even if suppliers do not typically accept virtual credit cards and without the need for suppliers to make any changes to how they receive payments.

Andrew Baines, General Manager Financial Services, MYOB said, “Cashflow is absolutely critical for businesses, and this relationship with WEX provides its customers with more choice around payment options, allowing more flexibility to choose a solution which works best for their business at a particular moment in time. WEX’s B2B payment capability will be a strong complement with MYOB’s business payment platform, and we’re delighted to offer this experience to its Australian customers.”

Justin Cross, Director, Business Development & Partnerships, EMEA & APAC, WEX said, “WEX’s corporate payments business is continuing to work with innovative brands like MYOB to support local business growth and ensure payments are not an afterthought. We are committed to growing with Australian brands by helping them build their financial infrastructure and providing a seamless customer experience through simplified payment transactions.”

About WEX

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel, and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in 20 currencies through approximately 5,000 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions grew to approximately $40 billion in 2019; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 390,000 employers and more than 32 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

About MYOB

MYOB is a leading business platform with a core purpose of helping more businesses in Australia and New Zealand start, survive and succeed. At the heart of MYOB is a customer base of 1.2 million businesses and a network of more than 40,000 accountants, bookkeepers and consultants, for whom MYOB delivers end-to-end business and accounting solutions. MYOB operates across four key segments: Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Enterprise, Financial Services and Practice. For more information visit myob.com or follow @MYOB on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
